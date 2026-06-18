Le 18 juin/June 18, 2026

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 juin 2026.

ADDITION

Symbol Issuer Sector AIRX Redwood AI Corp. Technology GRIN Grown Rogue International Inc. Life Sciences LEO Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Mining

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector ARS Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Mining RECE Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. Mining

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Angel Yi

Angel.Yi@thecse.com

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

James Black

James.Black@thecse.com