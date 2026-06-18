Le 18 juin/June 18, 2026
The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 19, 2026.
Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 juin 2026.
ADDITION
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|AIRX
|Redwood AI Corp.
|Technology
|GRIN
|Grown Rogue International Inc.
|Life Sciences
|LEO
|Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
|Mining
DELETIONS
|Symbol
|Issuer
|Sector
|ARS
|Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
|Mining
|RECE
|Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.
|Mining
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.
Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.
For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.
Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.
Contact Information/Coordonnées
Angel Yi
Angel.Yi@thecse.com
Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:
James Black
James.Black@thecse.com