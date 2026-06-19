KCS Opens KuCoin's Ninth Anniversary Chapter, Advancing Token Utility as a Value Participation Layer

The upgraded KCS experience brings trading efficiency, rewards, payment benefits and ecosystem privileges into one unified user journey.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the upgraded KCS experience, marking the opening chapter of KuCoin's ninth anniversary journey and a new step in the evolution of KCS from a platform utility token into a broader value participation layer across the KuCoin ecosystem.

Nine years ago, KCS was introduced to reward and empower KuCoin's earliest users. Since then, both KuCoin and the broader digital asset industry have undergone profound transformation. What began as a token primarily associated with trading benefits has gradually evolved into a broader ecosystem asset connecting users with rewards, payments, loyalty privileges and community participation.

As digital asset ecosystems mature, the role of exchange-native tokens is changing as well. Exchange-native tokens are no longer defined only by isolated benefits or short-term incentives. They are increasingly becoming participation layers that connect users with value across an entire ecosystem. The upgraded KCS experience addresses this shift by bringing fragmented KCS-related benefits into a more connected and actionable journey. Through the upgraded experience, users can better discover and activate KCS benefits across trading fee reductions, rewards, loyalty privileges, KuCard-related incentives and broader ecosystem programs through one clearer pathway. This reflects KuCoin's trust-first approach in practice: making platform value easier to understand, more transparent to access and more consistent across touchpoints.

"KCS has grown alongside our users and our ecosystem for nearly nine years," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "As the industry evolves, we believe the next generation of exchange-native tokens will be defined not simply by utility, but by how effectively they connect users with ecosystem value. Our vision is for KCS to serve as a participation layer that brings together trading, rewards, payments, and future ecosystem experiences into one cohesive journey."

KCS, the native token of the KuCoin ecosystem, has long served as a bridge between users and KuCoin's platform value. With this upgrade, KCS's long-term vision of moving blockchain "from geeks to mass adoption" and building a blockchain-based value self-circulation ecosystem is being translated into a clearer and more practical user experience, making KCS easier to understand, activate and use across KuCoin.

The milestone arrives at a symbolic moment for KuCoin, serving as the opening chapter of its ninth-anniversary journey. As KuCoin prepares to celebrate nine years of growth, the evolution of KCS reflects the broader transformation of KuCoin itself - from a crypto exchange into a global digital asset ecosystem spanning trading, payments, Web3 infrastructure, institutional services and emerging technologies such as AI. In this next chapter, KCS is designed to become a clearer user-facing gateway to KuCoin's expanding ecosystem, helping users better discover, understand and participate in the value created across the platform. As KuCoin enters its ninth anniversary, the upgraded KCS experience sets the tone for a broader vision: making ecosystem value more accessible, connected and meaningful for users worldwide.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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