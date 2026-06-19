PEEK Market worth $2.29 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'PEEK Market by Reinforcement Type (Glass Filled, Carbon Filled, Unfilled), Processing Method (Extrusion, Injection Molding), End User (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The PEEK market is projected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2026 to USD 2.29 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

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PEEK Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.67 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.29 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 6.4%

PEEK Market Trends & Insights:

The PEEK market is expanding steadily as its adoption widens across diverse end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. Its superior properties-high thermal stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength make it a preferred replacement for metals and conventional polymers in demanding applications. Additionally, continuous industry developments such as strategic agreements, capacity expansions, and new product launches are enhancing material availability, improving performance characteristics, and broadening application potential. These initiatives are enabling manufacturers to meet sector-specific requirements more effectively, thereby accelerating the overall growth of the PEEK market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

By processing method, the injection molding PEEK segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

By reinforcement type, the glass-filled PEEK segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

By end user, the automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Victrex plc (UK), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Jilin Joinature Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), Junhua (China), and Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan) were identified as leading players in the PEEK market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

BIEGLO GmbH, Zibo Bainaisi Chemical Co., Ltd., and PEEKCHINA, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a highly versatile and durable thermoplastic polymer recognized for its outstanding resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, and mechanical stress. Its unique combination of properties makes it ideal material for critical applications across sectors like aerospace, automotive, medical, oil and gas, and electrical and electronics. PEEK can be processed by methods such as injection molding and extrusion and is available in various reinforcement forms, including unfilled, glass-filled, and carbon-filled, allowing customization based on end-use requirements. The market for PEEK is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials that enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and extend component lifespans.

The glass-filled PEEK segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PEEK market by reinforcement type during the forecast period

Glass-filled PEEK is expected to account for the largest share of the PEEK market in terms of volume during the forecast period due to its enhanced mechanical properties and wide applicability across various industries. By incorporating glass fibers into the PEEK matrix, the material gains improved strength, stiffness, and dimensional stability compared to unfilled PEEK, making it highly suitable for demanding applications. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, and oil and gas prefer glass-filled PEEK components because they can withstand high mechanical loads, resist wear, and maintain performance in harsh operating conditions. Moreover, glass-filled PEEK offers an excellent balance of cost and performance, making it a more economical choice for structural and semi-structural applications compared to more expensive carbon-filled grades. Its growing use in the production of connectors, insulators, bearing cages, and structural parts further supports its rising demand. As industries increasingly prioritize lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials to meet regulatory standards and improve operational efficiency, the preference for glass-filled PEEK is expected to grow steadily, driving its dominant share in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PEEK market during the forecast period due to the material's exceptional properties that meet the high-performance demands of this industry. PEEK's excellent electrical insulating properties, resistance to heat, and durability under extreme conditions make it an ideal choice for electrical connectors, cables, sensors, and other electronic components. As electronic devices continue to become more compact, powerful, and energy-efficient, the demand for materials that can withstand high temperatures, resist chemical exposure, and provide consistent performance over time has surged. PEEK, with its ability to retain structural integrity at elevated temperatures, is increasingly used in high-temperature connectors, microchip components, and insulators, all of which are essential for the functionality and longevity of electrical and electronic devices. Moreover, the growing trend of miniaturization and the need for lightweight materials in electronics are further driving PEEK adoption. With continued technological advancements in consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial automation, the electrical and electronics sector is poised to lead the PEEK market in terms of growth, significantly contributing to its overall expansion during the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the PEEK market during the forecast period due to several key factors. The region has witnessed rapid industrialization, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, driving the demand for high-performance materials in various sectors like automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and medical. The growth of manufacturing and export activities in these countries, combined with an increasing focus on advanced technologies, is fueling the demand for PEEK, especially in applications that require durability, high heat resistance, and chemical stability. Moreover, the expanding automotive industry in the region, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), is significantly boosting the demand for PEEK-based components in thermal management and fuel systems. The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific is also increasingly adopting PEEK due to its biocompatibility for medical implants and devices. Additionally, the availability of a robust manufacturing base, cost advantages, and increasing investment in R&D by companies in the region further enhance the growth potential of PEEK. As a result, Asia Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the PEEK market, accounting for a significant share during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Victrex plc (UK), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Jilin Joinature Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), Junhua (China) and others.

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