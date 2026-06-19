The Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) reported on June 18 that polysilicon prices fell for a third consecutive week. N-type recharging polysilicon traded at CNY 32,000-34,000 ($4,402-$4,677) per metric ton, averaging CNY 33,400 ($4,594), down 1.47% week-on-week. N-type granular silicon traded at CNY 32,000-33,500 ($4,402-$4,608) per metric ton, averaging CNY 33,000 ($4,539), down 1.49%. The association attributed the decline to continued inventory pressure and the restart and ramp-up of output by some producers in June, which have reinforced expectations ...

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