London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Resourcing Tomorrow has been named a finalist for Best UK Conference (over 1000 attendees) at the Conference & Event Awards 2026.

At a time when capital is becoming more selective, governments are taking a more active role, and pressure on critical mineral supply chains continues to build, Resourcing Tomorrow brings together the capital, policy and industry leaders setting the direction for what comes next.

As the anchor event of London Mining Week, the event connects mining companies, investors, governments and solution providers in a commercial environment designed to convert conversations into capital, partnerships and stronger supply chain collaboration.

Held at the Business Design Centre in London, Resourcing Tomorrow attracts more than 2,300 senior decision-makers shaping projects, investment strategies and the future of critical minerals. The event convenes 66 governments, including 41 Ministers, alongside a highly senior audience, with 24% C-level and 24% senior management. This concentration of senior decision-makers makes it one of the most commercially active gatherings in the global mining calendar.

"This recognition reflects the progress the mining industry is making and the role it continues to play in delivering the materials the world depends on," said Nick Rastall, Portfolio Director of Resourcing Tomorrow. "We're proud to be part of that and to work alongside our partners, sponsors and the wider industry to create a platform that brings the right people together and drives meaningful outcomes."

He continued: "Mining has long been central to energy systems, infrastructure and economic development. What we're seeing now is a broader group of stakeholders coming into the space, and a greater urgency around how projects are financed, developed and delivered. That's what the event is built around."

The event continues to work closely with its partners and industry bodies to support collaboration, talent and long-term progress, including initiatives such as the Women In Mining UK (WIM UK) Mining Lounge and the NextGen Networking Initiative.

Winners will be announced at the Conference & Event Awards ceremony at Evolution, Battersea Park, London on Friday 26 June 2026.

Resourcing Tomorrow returns to London from 1-3 December 2026 at the Business Design Centre.

To register interest, become a sponsor, or explore how to get involved, visit www.resourcingtomorrow.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302167

Source: Resourcing Tomorrow