IRS Automated Collection System Resumes Paused Notices - Clear Start Tax Warns Taxpayers to Open Their Mail

After years of slowed collection activity, the IRS Automated Collection System is generating notices, liens, and levies again - and many taxpayers will receive letters about balances they had assumed were dormant.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / The IRS Automated Collection System (ACS), which handles much of the agency's lower-touch collection work, is back at full pace. After years of slowed enforcement during pandemic-era pauses and staffing constraints, ACS is now issuing balance-due notices, filing federal tax liens, and initiating wage and bank levies at a substantially higher rate than in recent years. For taxpayers carrying unresolved balances, the implication is direct: a notice arriving in 2026 may be the first communication in months - but it can move to enforcement quickly if ignored.

"We're already seeing taxpayers receive collection notices on balances that hadn't generated mail in years," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "The pause was never a forgiveness. The system is simply catching up on cases that were always in its queue."

ACS handles cases that the IRS has not assigned to a field revenue officer. It generates and sends notices on a system-driven schedule, accepts inbound calls at high volume, and can initiate liens and levies without an individual revenue officer making the call on each case. Taxpayers who previously experienced months of silence between notices may now see escalating letters arrive in faster succession - and many will see a Final Notice of Intent to Levy sooner than they expect, given the 30-day clock that starts when that notice is mailed.

"The biggest mistake we see is treating an early notice as a notification rather than a deadline," the spokesperson added. "ACS letters often arrive with response windows built in. Missing one means the next notice escalates - and the taxpayer's options narrow each time."

For taxpayers receiving an ACS notice in 2026, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Open the letter the day it arrives and note any stated deadlines

Verify the balance through the IRS Online Account portal before responding

Engage with the IRS or a qualified representative before the response window closes

Evaluate which resolution program - Installment Agreement, Offer in Compromise, or Currently Not Collectible - applies to the financial situation

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"The system is back to running on its original timeline," the spokesperson said. "Taxpayers who haven't received a notice in a year shouldn't assume they're forgotten - the queue is just rotating through everyone."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-automated-collection-system-resumes-paused-notices-clear-sta-1172925