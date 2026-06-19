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ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2026 14:14 Uhr
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Van Sant Law Announces Community Impact & Academic Excellence Scholarship

Apply before October 30, 2026, for a chance to win $2,500.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / Van Sant Law's new Community Impact & Academic Excellence Scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who can display a moving commitment to the communities and people around them. The firm's Atlanta personal injury lawyers specifically want to reward a student who's already dedicated time and resources toward improving themselves and, subsequently, transforming the lives of the people around them.

Students interested in applying for the Community Impact & Academic Excellence Scholarship can craft an essay of between 500 and 1,000 words discussing how they intend to use their education to create safer communities. Essays need to reach Van Sant Law before October 30, 2026, if a student wants to qualify for the $2,500 award.

When creating their essays, students should address only one of the following prompts:

  • How will your education help you create safer communities or protect others from harm?

  • What motivates you to pursue your chosen field, and how will you use your knowledge to positively impact others?

  • Describe a time when you overcame a challenge and how that experience shaped your goals and future aspirations.

The scholarship selection committee reserves up to three months to review each student's essay and select its scholarship recipient. Van Sant Law asks that neither students nor their families reach out to the firm's staff for updates on the status of a student's application during this time.

The team with Van Sant Law asks that students share their original thoughts and goals when applying for the Community Impact & Academic Excellence Scholarship. Students who inappropriately use AI when creating their scholarship essays will have their applications removed from consideration.

The team's Atlanta personal injury lawyers and other staff members look forward to celebrating the achievements and goals of a standout student intent on making the world a better place. Learn more about the Community Impact & Academic Excellence Scholarship's terms and conditions and apply today.

About Van Sant Law

David M. Van Sant and the Atlanta personal injury lawyers with Van Sant Law are proud to serve as one of Georgia's top-rated personal injury teams since the firm opened its doors in 2003.

This team consistently helps clients develop strategies designed to reduce the stress that comes in the wake of car accidents, personal injury accidents, and other losses.

Clients can trust Van Sant Law to prioritize their right to recover after an accident, no matter how severe their losses seem. This team knows how to represent its clients' best interests in and out of civil court and will never back down from a challenge.

The sooner accident victims reach out to Van Sant Law, the sooner the firm's attorneys can start fighting for the compensation that victims need to heal. Make the Right Call and contact Van Sant Law today.

Original Source

Media Contact

David M. Van Sant
david@vansantlaw.com
770.886.9199

SOURCE: Van Sant Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/van-sant-law-announces-community-impact-and-academic-excellence-1179448

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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