London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - The Conference Programme for Resourcing Tomorrow 2026 has been released, setting out a bold agenda for an industry under growing pressure to deliver the metals and minerals needed for our continued security, technology, infrastructure and economic growth.

Taking place from 1-3 December 2026 at London's Business Design Centre, Resourcing Tomorrow will return under the theme Beyond the Echo Chamber: Turning Policy Into Action.

As demand for metals and minerals accelerates across defence, AI and industrial supply chains, the 2026 agenda will redirect debate to focus on how the mining industry can deliver more minerals, faster and cleaner. With prominent state objectives explicitly tied to greater production of materials, the pressure is now on for the mining industry to deliver. The programme will take on the barriers holding projects back, from slow permitting and constrained capital to infrastructure bottlenecks, processing gaps and public trust.

Across the three days, the conference will examine the pressures now redefining mining's role in the global economy. Geopolitics, national security and supply chain resilience will complement practical discussions on project delivery, technology adoption, financing and the urgent need to reduce the 17-year lead time from exploration to production.

Andrew Thake, Divisional Director of Resourcing Tomorrow, said: "The 2026 programme is built for action. Minerals are now central to security, technology and industrial growth, but ambition means little without delivery. Resourcing Tomorrow will bring the right leaders into the room to challenge assumptions, accelerate projects and move the sector forward."

The programme will bring together leading voices across mining, finance, government, policy and downstream industries, including the London Metal Exchange, World Bank Group, World Gold Council, International Council on Mining and Metals, TechMet, Ninety-One Asset Management, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Pan American Silver, Coeur Mining, Valterra Platinum and others.

Mining companies will take centre stage throughout the programme, with dedicated spotlights across major commodity groups. These sessions are designed to put investable projects directly in front of global capital, once again working to nurture the relationships that make future supply opportunities possible.

As the heart of London Mining Week, Resourcing Tomorrow will also host Leadership Roundtables, Country, State and Province Pavilions and Seminars, the Next Generation Programme, networking receptions and the globally renowned Awards & Gala Dinner, creating a full week of debate and industry engagement.

With over 2,300 mining professionals expected to attend, Resourcing Tomorrow 2026 will provide a major London-based platform for decision-makers across the globe, driving the future of the resources industry.

For more information, go to Resourcingtomorrow.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302168

Source: Resourcing Tomorrow