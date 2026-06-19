







BANGKOK, June 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd. (True IDC), the largest data center and cloud service provider in Thailand, has announced a 6 billion baht investment and the groundbreaking of its 7th data center in Northern Bangkok. This facility aims to meet the growing demand for Cloud and AI services, strengthening Thailand's digital infrastructure as it moves toward a comprehensive AI economy, with a planned launch in Q3 2027."Cloud and AI are critical for enhancing business competitiveness," said Mr Thanasorn Jaidee, Managing Director of True IDC. "According to IDC, AI and GenAI investments in the Asia-Pacific region will grow fivefold to 11 trillion baht by 2029, with an annual growth rate of 38.4%. However, businesses face challenges in accessing Hyperscale-level AI infrastructure. Our goal is to establish a world-class data center with high processing capabilities, situated in a business district, enabling organizations to access premium digital infrastructure. This foundation will help Thailand become a digital and AI economic hub in ASEAN."Key highlights of the new AI Hyperscale data center include:- Global Intelligent Network Connectivity Hub: The center will support Hyperscale computing systems and provide connectivity to the largest core network hub in Thailand, enabling rapid data transmission domestically and internationally.- Strategic Location: Located in the continuously expanding Northern Bangkok, the data center will offer quick access for global hyperscale customers and local organizations, speeding up system deployments and digital product delivery.- Advanced Technology Design: The center incorporates modular building techniques for efficiency and speed, accommodating high-density CPU and GPU processing, with customizable cooling systems and strict security measures, ensuring continuous operations.- International Standards and Sustainability: Operating under Uptime Institute standards and following ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 for environmental management, the project will maintain optimal Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).This investment symbolizes True IDC's commitment to enhancing Thailand's digital infrastructure, promoting economic growth, and supporting data sovereignty, positioning the country as a key player in ASEAN's digital landscape.About True IDCTrue IDC is Thailand's largest data center service provider, specializing in AI Hyperscale Data Center services for advanced computing and cloud expansion. The company, part of CP Group and Global Infrastructure Partner (GIP) under BlackRock, operates facilities meeting the highest international standards and drives Thailand's digital economy. Visit True IDC at https://www.trueidc.com.Media contact:Corporate PR and Marketing, True IDCEmail: waraporn.nin@ascendcorp.comSource: True IDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.