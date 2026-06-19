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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 14:24 Uhr
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Waterdrop Filter Launches Prime Day Deals to Help Families Upgrade Summer Hydration

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a trusted water filtration brand, has announced its Prime Day promotion, running from 23 to 26 June, featuring a curated selection of filtration solutions for summer hydration, family hosting, outdoor dining, and match-day viewing. As summer holidays bring more time at home, gatherings, and short trips, the lineup offers practical options for different homes and budgets.

The Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System is designed for small to mid-sized families looking for a reliable under-sink RO upgrade. With 600 GPD capacity, 8-stage filtration, NSF/ANSI 42, 58, and 372 certifications, and a smart LED faucet, it helps reduce TDS, chlorine, bad taste, odour, and other impurities. Its water-softening performance also helps reduce scale and improve the flavour of coffee, tea, and everyday drinking water. MSRP £449.99; Prime Day price £379.99, saving up to 15%.

For a more accessible under-sink solution, the Waterdrop 10UA Under-Sink Water Filter System offers a simple, budget-friendly way to improve tap water quality. With easy installation, long filter life, and a compact design, it is well suited for kitchens, rental homes, and first-time filtration users. MSRP £69.99; Prime Day price £55.99, saving up to 20%.

For flexible spaces, the Waterdrop A2 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System combines installation-free convenience with instant hot and cold water. Its 5-stage RO filtration, 15°C to 95°C adjustable temperature range, smart touch screen, favourite mode settings, and 1.1L portable pure water pitcher make it ideal for kitchens, offices, RVs, and summer hosting. MSRP £449; Prime Day price £349, saving up to 22%.

Waterdrop Filter is also highlighting the Waterdrop ED12W Glass Electric Water Filter Dispenser, an everyday countertop solution for fast serving. Unlike traditional gravity-fed pitchers, it offers one-button dispensing with no filtration waiting. Made with lead-free glass, it features 5-stage filtration to help reduce 70+ contaminants, while helping minimize calcium, magnesium, and limescale. MSRP £129.99; Prime Day price £79.99.

Together, these Prime Day deals give families more ways to upgrade their summer hydration routines. To learn more, please visit the Waterdrop Filter Prime Day offers on Amazon and the official website.

About Waterdrop Filter

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter offers water purification products for home, office, and outdoor use. Guided by its clean water mission, trusted by over 40 million families globally. Learn more at www.waterdropfilter.co.uk

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waterdrop-filter-launches-prime-day-deals-to-help-families-upgrade-summer-hydration-302805374.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.