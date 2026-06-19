Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT)



19-Jun-2026 / 13:33 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 19 June 2026 Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) Edison issues report on Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) offers investors access to what managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns, at Baillie Gifford, consider to be the best growth opportunities in the world in both public and private markets. Academic research has shown that the majority of equity wealth creation is delivered by a very few exceptional growth companies; these outliers are sought by the managers. As SMT is a closed-end fund, Slater and Burns are able to take a very long-term view, sometimes holding companies through their private and public lifetimes in order to maximise returns. A long-term approach also affords protection against higher stock market volatility, which is partly due to increasing short-termism, with fundamental investors making up a declining percentage of trading volumes. SMT's strategy has proved successful over the long term, with an impressive 19.3% annualised NAV total return over the last decade versus 14.2% per year for the trust's All-World benchmark. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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