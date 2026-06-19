The energy transition has never been only a technological challenge. As our industries scale and become increasingly interconnected, many of the barriers we face today are no longer purely technical but human. At the same time, leaders are navigating accelerating change, growing complexity, and the rapid integration of artificial intelligence across organisations. Success increasingly depends on our ability to collaborate across disciplines, generations, and areas of expertise. Yet many leadership models were built for a more predictable world. The challenge is becoming increasingly clear: you ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...