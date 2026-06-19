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WKN: A2ARDL | ISIN: US03937X1090 | Ticker-Symbol: RCAA
Stuttgart
19.06.26 | 15:17
8,500 Euro
+0,59 % +0,050
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
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ARCELIK AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,75010,10015:51
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 15:18 Uhr
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Nearly half of Brits have forgotten food lurking in their freezer, new research from Beko reveals

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While many households think they know exactly what's in their freezer, nearly half (42%) admit that while most items in their freezer are organised, some remain unclear or forgotten.

With busy routines, overpacked drawers, and nearly half of Brits admitting to occasionally eating frozen food without knowing how long it had been in the freezer, Beko is encouraging households to take part in a Freezer Changeover Day on Sunday 21st June.

Like switching wardrobes with the seasons, refreshing the freezer can help to reduce food waste and keep everyday essentials easy to find.

A well-stocked freezer should include everyday essentials, emergency meals, hosting helpers and a buffer for big moments such as welcoming a new baby, starting a new job, moving home, renovating or preparing for university.

Salah Sun, Head of Product Marketing at Beko UK, said:

"It's easy for the freezer to become a place for food we might use one day, rather than food that genuinely supports everyday life. Many people turn to their freezer when they don't feel like cooking and are unsure what to make (36%), or they are having a busy workday (31%).

"Adopting Freezer Changeover Day as a seasonal ritual is about taking a moment to clear out what's no longer needed and reset your freezer to make the space work harder. Ultimately, it's not about having more food. It's about having the right food ready when you need it, whether that's for a busy weeknight, unexpected guests or a big life moment."

Tips to reset a fridge freezer

  • Turn off and unplug the appliance. Move food into insulated cooler bags while you clean.

  • Take out removable parts carefully, avoiding force to prevent damage.

  • For non-frost-free models, let the freezer defrost naturally, using hot water bowls to loosen ice and towels to catch water. Never use sharp objects.

  • Wash removable parts and wipe the interior, including door seals, with warm water and bicarbonate of soda.

  • Dry fully, switch back on, allow it to return to temperature, then restock, discarding or using defrosted items immediately.

  • Return shelves and drawers, then place food back inside. Discard or use immediately any items that have defrosted.

For households considering an upgrade, the Beko FreestandingFridge Freezer with HarvestFresh or Beko Freestanding AeroFlow No Frost Combi Fridge Freezer offer practical storage features for households and couples.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997611/Beko_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nearly-half-of-brits-have-forgotten-food-lurking-in-their-freezer-new-research-from-beko-reveals-302805407.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.