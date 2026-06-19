Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) Result of Annual General Meeting 19-Jun-2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 June 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Result of Annual General Meeting The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 1 P.M. (CEST) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders. The results of the AGM are as follows: VOTES VOTES % of VOTES RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % AGAINST % TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office from the close of this meeting until the close of the Company's next annual 85,575,183 99.99% 9,940 0.01% 85,585,123 39.34% 23,757 general meeting and that the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. 2. THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby 85,546,705 99.98% 19,141 0.02% 85,565,846 39.33% 43,034 re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 3. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby 85,529,074 99.98% 19,884 0.02% 85,548,958 39.33% 59,922 re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 4. THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby 85,363,360 99.78% 185,685 0.22% 85,549,045 39.33% 59,835 re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 5. THAT Ms Marianne Daryabegui be and is 85,529,193 99.98% 19,863 0.02% 85,549,056 39.33% 59,824 hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 6. THAT Ms Catherine Krajicek be and is 85,542,886 99.99% 6,060 0.01% 85,548,946 39.33% 59,934 hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 7. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby 85,563,766 99.97% 25,989 0.03% 85,589,755 39.34% 19,125 re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 8. THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is 85,533,201 99.97% 28,408 0.03% 85,561,609 39.33% 47,271 hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 9. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report as 85,080,907 99.50% 430,226 0.50% 85,511,133 39.31% 97,747 set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 be and is hereby approved. 10. THAT the Company be generally and 85,522,517 99.95% 45,871 0.05% 85,568,388 39.33% 40,492 unconditionally authorised to make market purchases of its Common Shares.

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 432608 EQS News ID: 2350162 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)