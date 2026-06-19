Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Batterie-Boom: Ein 78-Mio.-CAD-Schwergewicht greift nach Tiefsee-Rohstoffen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 17:45
1,998 Euro
-1,58 % -0,032
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,13015:53
2,0952,13515:45
Dow Jones News
19.06.2026 15:33 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
19-Jun-2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
19 June 2026 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Result of Annual General Meeting 

The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2026 Annual 
General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 1 P.M. (CEST) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders. 

The results of the AGM are as follows: 

                                      VOTES      VOTES   % of  VOTES 
 RESOLUTION                       VOTES FOR %    AGAINST %    TOTAL   ISC   WITHHELD 
                                                    VOTED 
 
 
 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company's 
  auditor to hold office from the close of this 
  meeting until the close of the Company's next annual 85,575,183 99.99% 9,940  0.01%  85,585,123 39.34% 23,757 
  general meeting and that the Board of Directors be 
  authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. 
 
 2. THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby   85,546,705 99.98% 19,141 0.02%  85,565,846 39.33% 43,034 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 3. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby   85,529,074 99.98% 19,884 0.02%  85,548,958 39.33% 59,922 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 4. THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby  85,363,360 99.78% 185,685 0.22%  85,549,045 39.33% 59,835 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 5. THAT Ms Marianne Daryabegui be and is   85,529,193 99.98% 19,863 0.02%  85,549,056 39.33% 59,824 
  hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with 
  the Bye-laws. 
 6. THAT Ms Catherine Krajicek be and is    85,542,886 99.99% 6,060  0.01%  85,548,946 39.33% 59,934 
  hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with 
  the Bye-laws. 
 7. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby    85,563,766 99.97% 25,989 0.03%  85,589,755 39.34% 19,125 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 8. THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is 85,533,201 99.97% 28,408 0.03%  85,561,609 39.33% 47,271 
  hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with 
  the Bye-laws. 
 9. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report as 85,080,907 99.50% 430,226 0.50%  85,511,133 39.31% 97,747 
  set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 
  December 2025 be and is hereby approved. 
10. THAT the Company be generally and     85,522,517 99.95% 45,871 0.05%  85,568,388 39.33% 40,492 
  unconditionally authorised to make market purchases 
  of its Common Shares.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 432608 
EQS News ID:  2350162 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350162&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.