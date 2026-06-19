The Seoul-based startup is pitching brands a private, made-to-order design AI, and a longer-term plan to let humanoid robots build what it designs.

RebuilderAI, a company specializing in AI-driven design-to-manufacturing automation, unveiled its design-to-manufacturing AI agent, VRING:ON, at VivaTech 2026, the global startup and tech conference held in Paris from June 17 to 20. Alongside technology that turns AI-generated designs into real manufacturing data, the company laid out a bolder ambition: a humanoid-powered, AI-run "dark factory."

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RebuilderAI unveiled its AI agent VRING:ON at VivaTech 2026, showcasing technology that turns AI-generated designs into manufacturable products and advancing its vision of AI-powered dark factories (Image: RebuilderAI)

VRING:ON automates the core stages of product development, from design concept through 3D modeling to CAD and engineering data, and is especially strong with 3D-based hardline goods such as eyewear, footwear, and jewelry. Rather than just generating images, it carries an AI-created design through 3D modeling, CAD, moldability checks, and simulation into manufacturing-ready data, producing results that can actually be made.

What sets RebuilderAI apart is that its models are brand-exclusive. Unlike general-purpose web tools that hand everyone the same output, RebuilderAI delivers a dedicated model tuned to each company's own data, including its style, materials, production conditions, and manufacturing know-how, and both the training data and the outputs stay with the brand. A built-in feedback loop lets users spin up new agents and refine them over time, continually sharpening a design assistant of their own.

"We tune the model to each brand to protect that brand's data and preserve the distinctiveness of its style," Jeonghyeon Kim from RebuilderAI CEO said. "With ISO certification, we deliver a stable, enterprise-grade model for every client."

The startup has drawn investment from Korea's Naver and Japan's ASICS Ventures, completed a Samsung accelerator program, and joined NVIDIA's Inception program. At VivaTech, it also showcased its work with ASICS, detailing how the global sports brand is putting RebuilderAI's software to use in real product development.

RebuilderAI doesn't stop at software. The company is developing AI that extracts motion data from a product's 3D files to generate the manufacturing paths and movements a humanoid robot needs to build that product as designed.

The goal is a pipeline that automates manufacturing, not just design. Starting with footwear, RebuilderAI aims to prove out a "dark factory" that both designs and makes products with AI, then expand category by category.

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Contacts:

RebuilderAI

Taeeun Kim

taeeun.kim@rebuilderai.com