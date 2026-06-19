Blockchain Market worth $610.96 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Blockchain Market size is expected to reach USD 54.08 billion in 2026 and USD 610.96 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 62.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Blockchain Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Blockchain Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 54.08 billion

USD 54.08 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 610.96 billion

USD 610.96 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 62.4%

Blockchain Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is being fueled by the increasing enterprise adoption across banking & financial services, supply chain, healthcare, government, and retail sectors.

By provider, the application providers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 66.5% from 2026 to 2031.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to register a CAGR of 63.3% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the retail & eCommerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 70.2% during the forecast period.

By region, North America is likely to account for a 34.8% share of the Blockchain Market in 2026.

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The market is driven by the rapid expansion of Web3 infrastructure and enterprise-grade blockchain deployments across industries. Organizations are increasingly investing in decentralized applications (dApps), digital identity platforms, stablecoin-based payment networks, and cloud-hosted blockchain infrastructure to support digital transformation initiatives. At the same time, advancements in Layer-2 scaling technologies, regulatory developments, and the integration of blockchain with artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise software platforms are enabling businesses to transition from pilot projects to large-scale production environments, accelerating market growth worldwide.

Application providers segment to hold the largest share of the Blockchain Market in 2031

Based on provider, the application providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Blockchain Market in 2031 due to the increasing enterprise demand for industry-specific blockchain solutions across banking, financial services, government, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and supply chain sectors. Application providers deliver decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, digital identity, tokenization, payments, and asset-tracking solutions that directly address business use cases. The growing adoption of blockchain for process automation, secure data sharing, regulatory compliance, and customer engagement is driving the demand for application-layer solutions. Furthermore, rapid integration of blockchain with AI, IoT, and cloud platforms is enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation, making application providers the primary enablers of enterprise blockchain adoption.

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Cloud-based segment to register the highest CAGR in the Blockchain Market between 2026 and 2031

Based on deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Blockchain Market during the forecast period, owing to the escalating adoption of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms that simplify the deployment, management, and scaling of blockchain networks. Cloud deployment enables enterprises to reduce infrastructure costs, accelerate implementation, and seamlessly integrate blockchain with AI, IoT, analytics, and existing enterprise applications. Organizations across BFSI, government, retail & e-commerce, and supply chain sectors are increasingly choosing cloud-based blockchain solutions for their scalability, flexibility, and faster time-to-market. Additionally, the growing availability of managed blockchain services, multi-cloud support, and enterprise-grade security is driving cloud deployment as the preferred model for digital transformation initiatives.

North America to account for the largest share of the Blockchain Market during the forecast period

Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Blockchain Market during the forecast period due to the presence of leading blockchain platform providers, hyperscale cloud vendors, financial institutions, and a highly mature digital ecosystem. The region continues to witness strong enterprise adoption across BFSI, government, healthcare, retail & eCommerce, and supply chain sectors for applications, such as cross-border payments, tokenization, digital identity, smart contracts, and trade finance. Major technology vendors, including IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Coinbase, are expanding BaaS, digital asset custody, tokenization, and enterprise blockchain capabilities to accelerate adoption across regulated industries. In addition, increasing venture capital investments, rapid growth of Web3 startups, supportive regulatory developments, and government initiatives promoting digital asset innovation are strengthening the regional ecosystem. The growing institutional adoption of blockchain is further evidenced by the increasing number of Fortune 500 companies integrating blockchain into their business strategies, reinforcing the region's position as the global leader in enterprise blockchain innovation and commercialization.

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Top Companies in Blockchain Market:

The Top Companies in Blockchain Market include OVHcloud (France), AWS (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Accenture (Ireland), TCS (India), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), and Microsoft (US).

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