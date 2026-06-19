Digital Envoy, the pioneer of IP-based geolocation intelligence, today announced the launch of its new LocID Native App within Snowflake, currently available in closed beta. Built on a strict "no egress" principle, the privacy-first application enables companies to activate and collaborate on identity data entirely within their own Snowflake environment, ensuring that first-party data never leaves the client's system while still benefiting from Digital Envoy's location intelligence layer.

In today's advertising landscape, companies are increasingly aware that identity graphs can drift as digital signals change over time. IP addresses, for example, are a key signal used within identity graphs to reach relevant households. However, frequent IP reassignment by internet service providers can cause household identities to fragment over time, reducing audience accuracy and creating challenges for campaign management, from targeting to frequency and attribution.

LocID addresses this challenge by enabling organizations, such as advertisers, publishers, and other participants in the digital advertising ecosystem, to ground their identity graphs in stable geographic truth. By transforming location-based signals into a foundational identity layer, overcoming IP instability,LocID maintains accurate household identity throughout the campaign lifecycle.

Within a Snowflake environment, the LocID Native App enables companies to connect their own first-party systems directly to this fixed, privacy-forward location anchor, without requiring external data movement or navigating complex pipelines. This allows organizations to build and maintain unified views of households and audiences in a privacy-forward manner, while significantly reducing operational friction.

"Advertisers are under pressure to prove the value of every penny they spend. But they face a fundamentally flawed system of aligning their digital ID graphs," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Digital Envoy. "The goal of LocID is to bring stability to the IP address, which remains a crucial facilitator of ad targeting. By incorporating LocID into the Snowflake marketplace, we are bringing the solution directly to the client, rather than requiring them to bring their data to us. This dramatically reduces barriers to entry for identity solutions, bringing unmatched speed, efficiency, and privacy compliance to publishers and advertisers alike."

This launch represents the first phase of Digital Envoy's broader platform expansion strategy, which includes plans to expand this modular application approach to other cloud environments, democratising access to best-in-class solutions.

About Digital Envoy

Digital Envoy introduced the world to IP-based geolocation in 1999. Since then, the company has been the gold standard for high-quality, privacy-sensitive location data and intelligence. Digital Envoy's technology powers everything from targeted advertising and content localization to fraud prevention and network management for the world's largest brands and platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260619514109/en/

Contacts:

Linda Cureton

digitalenvoy@teamgingermay.com