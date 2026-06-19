Surgical Devices Market worth $296.76 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Surgical Devices Market is projected to grow from about USD 188.74 billion in 2026 to USD 296.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 188.74 billion

USD 188.74 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 296.76 billion

USD 296.76 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.5%

Surgical Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the soft-tissue segment accounted for the largest share of 42-46% of the surgical devices market in 2025.

By product, the implants segment accounted for the largest share of 30-35% of the surgical devices market in 2025.

By procedure, the orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of 20-25% of the surgical devices market.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of 65-70% in the surgical devices market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of 40-45% of the surgical devices market in 2025.

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The surgical devices market is experiencing a paradigm shift due to developments in robotic surgery technology, AI-powered surgical navigation, digitally connected surgery platforms, and others. Growing usage of minimally invasive and disposable technology is redefining procedure protocols for higher accuracy and reduced risk of infection. Data analytics and image guidance, along with remote surgical assistance, are becoming increasingly important in optimizing clinical and procedural outcomes. In terms of regulation, stringent standards around issues such as device safety, cybersecurity, traceability, and post-market surveillance regulations, especially within the framework of the FDA and EU MDR, are becoming commonplace.

By type, the soft-tissue surgical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical devices market in 2025.

By type, the surgical devices market is segmented into soft-tissue surgical devices, hard-tissue surgical devices and hybrid platforms. In 2025, the soft-tissue surgical devices segment held the largest share in the market. This is due to their large-scale applications in a number of high-volume surgeries such as general surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, thoracic surgery, and oncology. Various soft tissue surgeries involve an array of instruments like surgical staples, sutures, energy-based instruments, trocars, endoscopes, vascular sealing devices, and hemostasis, causing large-scale use of surgical devices per surgery. Moreover, the increasing use of minimally invasive and robotic surgeries that mainly target soft tissues is driving the demand further. The increasing cases of cancer, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, and cardiovascular diseases are also responsible for the dominance of this segment in the global market.

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By procedure, the orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical devices market in 2025.

By procedure, the surgical devices market is segmented into general surgery, gastrointestinal, gynecology, urology, cardiovascular, neurology, orthopedics, ENT, pediatric, dental, and other procedures. In 2025, the orthopedic segment held the largest share in the market. This is due to the high incidence rate of musculoskeletal diseases, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, sports injuries, fractures, and degenerative conditions across the globe. The increasing number of the aging population is leading to an increased need for orthopedic surgeries such as joint replacement surgery, spine surgery, fixation of bone injuries, and sports injury repair. These procedures require a wide range of high-value surgical devices, which include orthopedic implants, surgical power tools, image guidance systems, and robotic systems. Moreover, the rising trends in sports participation, obesity rates, and developments in implant materials and surgical techniques further boost orthopedic surgery volume.

In 2025, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the surgical devices market.

The surgical devices market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Europe region holds the second largest share of the market due to the high incidence of chronic disease, increasing elderly population, and the well-developed healthcare system of the region. For instance, according to the statistics provided by the Robert Koch Institute, 53.7% of adults in Germany suffered from chronic diseases or had other health conditions in 2024, thus promoting cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurologic, and general surgical procedures, among others. In addition, GLOBOCAN 2022 revealed the high prevalence of various types of cancers in key European countries, such as Germany (605,805 cases), France (483,568 cases), Italy (436,242 cases), and Spain (278,729). Moreover, the rising number of the geriatric population, with Germany reporting 12.7 million individuals aged 67 years and older in 2024, promotes the use of minimally invasive surgical procedures, implants, and robot-assisted surgery across the region.

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Top Companies in Surgical Devices Market:

The Top Companies in Surgical Devices Market B Braun SE (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc. (US), among others.

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