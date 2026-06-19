Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their three new ETFs:

SavvyLong (2X) SpaceX ETF (TSX: ORBU)

SavvyLong (2X) AMD ETF (TSX: AMDU)

SavvyLong (2X) Micron ETF (TSX: MUU)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aO-13TuvfnM

ORBU, AMDU and MUU provide two times leveraged long exposure to Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Micron Technology, Inc., respectively. SavvyLong ETFs offer active Canadian investors TSX-listed solutions, trading in Canadian dollars, that enable tactical portfolio positioning.

LongPoint has built a highly specialized ETF platform that is unique within the Canadian ETF marketplace, with multiple distinct families of exceptional ETFs designed to empower Canadian investors. LongPoint was the fastest-growing ETF provider in Canada, on a percentage basis, in 2025, led by an experienced team, focused on designing, building, and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302179

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange