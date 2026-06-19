London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Resourcing Tomorrow is pleased to announce a partnership with the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom to host the 4th Annual Government Roundtable on 30 November 2026, bringing together senior decision-makers from government, mining and finance ahead of this year's Resourcing Tomorrow London conference.

Now in its fourth year, the Government Roundtable has become one of the mining sector's most senior invitation-only gatherings. Attendance will be limited to approximately 120 participants, with representation expected from more than 70 governments alongside mining executives, investors, development finance institutions and industry leaders.

As demand for critical minerals accelerates, attention is increasingly focused on how governments, investors and industry can work together to bring new mining projects forward. Canada has long held a unique position within this landscape, combining world-leading mining expertise with a global presence in project finance and mineral supply chain development, as well as an important role in the G7's Critical Minerals Alliance.

As one of the world's foremost mining jurisdictions, Canada has fast become a global leader in the global mining sector. The partnership between the High Commission of Canada and Resourcing Tomorrow will help further facilitate meaningful exchanges and reflects the growing importance of international cooperation in securing the resources needed to support economic growth, industrial competitiveness and the energy transition.

Key discussions will focus on:

Securing the mineral supply chains needed for economic growth and industrial competitiveness

Mobilising capital for mining and processing projects across emerging and established jurisdictions

Expanding the role of technology in improving productivity, efficiency and environmental performance

"Critical minerals are a cornerstone of Canada's strategic autonomy. We are proud to partner with Resourcing Tomorrow to bring together global leaders at a time when the need for critical minerals has never been clearer. Canada is a stable, reliable supplier that combines deep expertise with strong environmental standards and a track record of getting projects financed and delivered, giving us a real competitive edge in an increasingly volatile world. Now is the time to work with our partners to transform that advantage into more deals, more partnerships, and more investment across the full value chain," said His Excellency Bill Blair, High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom

The Government Roundtable will precede Resourcing Tomorrow, taking place from 1-3 December in London, where these discussions will continue across ministerial sessions, CEO interviews, investor meetings and technical presentations, attended by more than 2,300 delegates from across the global mining value chain.

"Canada has always played an important role in Resourcing Tomorrow. Over the years, we have worked closely with partners including Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon, while welcoming participation from many of the country's leading mining companies, such as Barrick, Teck Resources, Cameco and First Quantum Minerals.

Hosting this year's Government Roundtable in partnership with the High Commission of Canada is a natural extension of that relationship and reflects Canada's continued leadership across the global mining sector," said Nick Rastall, Portfolio Director, Resourcing Tomorrow

For more information, go to Resourcingtomorrow.com/government-roundtable or contact connect@resourcingtomorrow.com to get involved.

About the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom

The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom is Canada's oldest diplomatic mission and the seat of Canada's permanent representation to the International Maritime Organization. As part of Canada's foreign ministry, known as Global Affairs Canada, we help define, shape and advance Canada's interests and values in a complex global environment. From consular and immigration services, to commerce, defense, security, government-to-government relations and more, we offer a variety of services to Canadians and in the service of the Canada-UK relationship.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302176

Source: Resourcing Tomorrow