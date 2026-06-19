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ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2026 17:50 Uhr
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SCS Global Services: LAST CHANCE TO REGISTER - Beyond the Basics: Elevating Your Approach to CSRD Metrics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / SCS Global Services

LAST CHANCE TO REGISTER

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Beyond the Basics: Elevating Your Approach to CSRD Metrics

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026

11:00 AM PT | 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER NOW

CSRD assurance requirements are approaching, and organizations are advancing their readiness for external audit and assurance. In our previous webinar 'Preparing for CSRD Mandatory Assurance: What Companies Need to Do Now', we outlined the foundational elements relevant to CSRD audit preparedness.

This session will focus on key CSRD metrics from an assurance perspective, highlighting common reporting challenges and areas where deficiencies are frequently identified during audits. We will also examine typical issues related to supporting documentation and disclosures, including the nature and extent of evidence expected to support reported information across selected metrics.

This webinar is intended to provide an audit-focused perspective on complex metrics and disclosures, with emphasis on factors that may impact the completeness, accuracy, and auditability of reported information.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

REGISTER NOW

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/last-chance-to-register-beyond-the-basics-elevating-your-approac-1179492

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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