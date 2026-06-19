Straive, a global leader in Data AI operationalization, today announced its acquisition of NextGen Invent, an AI engineering and enterprise services provider.

NextGen Invent combines data and AI engineering with domain expertise to deliver tailored business solutions for clients across various industries, including Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The company has offices in New York (USA) and Noida (India).

"Straive helps clients build and run AI that replaces and transforms the legacy enterprise. NextGen Invent's hands-on experience in developing AI solutions and deploying them to transform and automate complex industry-specific workflows fits very well with Straive's focus on Data AI Operationalization. Together, we help clients break free from the costly AI experimentation cycle and rapidly operationalize AI to deliver measurable business impact," said Ankor Rai, Chief Executive Officer at Straive.

"By bringing NextGen Invent's forward-deployed engineers into the Straive fold, we will be accelerating our ability to land and seamlessly scale up to build, run, and transform our clients' business priorities. Their vertical expertise in Life Sciences and Manufacturing will help clients accelerate delivery, improve data reliability, and operationalize AI at scale," added Namit Sureka, President Chief Analytics AI Officer at Straive.

Reflecting on this milestone, Deepak Mittal, Founder CEO at NextGen Invent, said: "We share a common vision of helping organizations thrive in an AI-first world. By combining our strengths, we bring industry expertise in AI strategy, scalable AI enablement, governance, and modern data platforms. Backed by strong thought leadership, we help businesses move from intent to impact and from strategy to execution, with global reach."

Novistra Capital acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to NextGen Invent.

About Straive

Straive is a leader in Data and AI Operationalization, helping global clients build and run AI-powered solutions that replace and transform the legacy enterprise, combining AI engineering, data expertise, and deep domain knowledge. Straive enables organizations to move rapidly from AI experimentation to measurable business impact.

Serving clients across Financial Information Services, Healthcare Life Sciences, Retail, Technology Media, Logistics Manufacturing, Education, and Research, Straive operates globally through delivery teams spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Straive is owned by EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies.

For more information about Straive, please visit www.straive.com.

About NextGen Invent

NextGen Invent, an AI enablement and technology services company with offices in New York (USA) and Noida (India), focuses on delivering transformative outcomes through Strategy, AI Enablement, and Technology Transformation across Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Logistics Manufacturing.

The company brings expertise in Generative and Agentic AI, intelligent automation, anchored by foundational strengths in data analytics, cloud modernization, and digital product development. The company is known for its forward-deployed AI model, agile delivery, thought leadership, and a highly collaborative approach that places engineering excellence close to client challenges and outcomes.

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Contacts:

For media queries, contact: Vijay Nair (vijay.nair@straive.com)