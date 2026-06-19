Toyota Motor North America: Toyota Announces Executive Changes

PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota announced executive changes to its manufacturing, supply chain, and financial services operations designed to better serve its customers, drive continued growth, and advance its commitment to building where it sells.

Retirements

Ellen Farrell, group vice president and executive advisor, Toyota Financial Services (TFS), will retire in August. For over 25 years, Farrell has provided legal guidance that advanced and protected Toyota's interests. Prior to her current role, she served as TFS chief legal, compliance and administrative officer, and TFS and Toyota Motor North America chief respect for people officer. Farrell was instrumental in establishing the TFS private label line of business that propelled financial services growth. Her contributions extended well beyond the legal sphere thanks to her roles as vice president of sustainable development and later chief respect for people officer.

Kerry Creech, group vice president, Region 1, TMNA, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) president, will retire in July after 36 years with Toyota. During his tenure, Creech held numerous leadership roles across manufacturing, quality, and engineering, ultimately leading TMMK and overseeing significant operational growth and investment. His leadership helped drive new investments supporting electrification and advanced manufacturing initiatives. He also made meaningful contributions to workforce development and the community through initiatives like the 4T Academy. He started his career as a powertrain production team member at TMMK in 1990.

Promotions and New Assignments

Manufacturing

Stephen Brennan, senior vice president, Region 1, Manufacturing Operations & Manufacturing Business Operations (MBO), will be assigned to Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) as chief production leader of the Advanced Technology Area. Brennan will have responsibility for Advanced Production Engineering Division, Production Engineering Division, Mobility Tooling Division, Logistics and Information Production Engineering Division, and Production Digital Transformation Department. Brennan will report to Takefumi Shiga, TMC operating officer, chief production officer, and Production Engineering group chief officer.

Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president Manufacturing Operations will gain responsibility for Region 1 Manufacturing - TMMK Vehicle and Powertrain, and will continue to report to Masahiro Seri, senior vice president and chief production officer, Production Engineering and Manufacturing.

Susann Kazunas, group vice president & executive engineering officer, will be assigned as group vice president of Manufacturing Business Operations (MBO) and Production Engineering (PE). Kazunas will retain her responsibilities as executive engineering officer and gain responsibilities as the executive safety officer. She will continue to report to Masahiro Seri.

David Fernandes, group vice president, Manufacturing Region 6, and senior vice president, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTMUS), is promoted to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) group vice president, Region 1, and TMMK president and will report to Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, Manufacturing Operations.

Erik Skaggs, president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, is assigned to group vice president, Manufacturing Region 6, and senior vice president of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. He will report to Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, Manufacturing Operations.

Aaron Foster, general manager, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi (TMMMS) is promoted to president, TMMMS and will report to David Rosier, group vice president, Region 5 Manufacturing Operations and president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia (TMMWV).

Carla Wright, vice president of manufacturing, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas (TMMTX) is assigned to vice president, Special Projects, Manufacturing Business Operations (MBO), reporting to Susann Kazunas, senior vice president, Production Engineering and Manufacturing Business Operations.

Juan Francisco Garcia, president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Guanajuato (TMMGT), is assigned to vice president of manufacturing Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas (TMMTX) and will report to Frank Voss, group vice president, Region 4 Manufacturing Operations and president TMMTX.

Eliel Cole, president, Toyota Autobody Company (TABC), is promoted to president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Guanajuato (TMMGT) and will report to Frank Voss, group vice president, Region 4 Manufacturing Operations and president Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas.

Zach Choate, general manager, Production Engineering is assigned to president, TABC, and will report to Oscar Villarreal, president Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Baja California (TMMBC) and Chairperson of TABC.

Supply Chain

Kevin Austin, group vice president, Supply Chain, will gain responsibility for Quality, with Tom Trisdale, group vice president, Quality, reporting to him. Austin will continue to lead Supply Chain Strategy & Operations and report to Chris Nielsen, executive vice president, Supply Chain, chief supply chain officer, and chief quality officer, TMNA.

Kensuke Morita, group vice president, Vehicle Supply Chain, will gain responsibility for Strategy & Project Planning and Management (PPM), Demand and Supply Management (DSM) & Tech Transformation. Jamese Olayiwola, vice president, Strategy & PPM and Michael Schad, vice president, DSM & Tech Transformation will report to him. Morita will continue to report to Kevin Austin, group vice president, Supply Chain.

All changes are effective July 13, 2026, unless otherwise indicated.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America