Grand View Research, Inc: Carbon Capture & Storage Market Size to Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2033, at 7.0% CAGR, Driven by Decarbonization Initiatives, Emission Reduction Mandates, and Investments in Carbon Mitigation Technologies

Growing deployment across power generation and industrial applications, coupled with supportive government policies and advancements in carbon capture technologies, continues to accelerate market expansion worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon capture & storage market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising emphasis on decarbonization, stringent emission reduction mandates, and increasing investments in carbon mitigation technologies across industrial and power generation sectors are driving market growth.

According to Grand View Research, the global carbon capture & storage market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033. Carbon capture and storage systems are increasingly being deployed to reduce CO2 emissions from energy-intensive industries, including cement, steel, power generation, and oil & gas, while supporting long-term climate objectives and net-zero commitments.

Key Highlights

Global carbon capture & storage market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025

Market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2033

Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033

North America accounted for 36.9% of global revenue in 2025

accounted for of global revenue in 2025 Pre-combustion capture technology held 71.80% of market revenue in 2025

capture technology held of market revenue in 2025 Power generation accounted for 70.11% of market revenue in 2025

accounted for of market revenue in 2025 North America remained the largest regional market, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market

Decarbonization Strategies Continue to Position CCS as a Critical Climate Solution

Grand View Research data indicates that increasing pressure to reduce industrial greenhouse gas emissions is strengthening the adoption of carbon capture & storage technologies worldwide. The carbon capture & storage market encompasses technologies used for capturing, transporting, utilizing, and storing carbon dioxide from major industrial emission sources.

Industries such as power generation, cement, steel, and oil & gas are increasingly integrating CCS technologies to align with evolving environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals. Government funding programs, tax incentives, and large-scale demonstration projects are also supporting deployment across developed and emerging economies. The carbon-capture-storage-ccs-market continues to benefit from growing policy support and climate-focused investment strategies.

Why Is Demand for Carbon Capture & Storage Growing Across Heavy Industries?

Heavy industrial sectors face unique challenges in reducing process-related emissions. Per Grand View Research's analysis, CCS remains one of the few viable technologies capable of addressing emissions from hard-to-abate industries while supporting continued industrial production.

The growing integration of CCS within hydrogen production, bioenergy projects, and carbon utilization initiatives is expanding the technology's application landscape. Advancements in solvent-based, membrane, and adsorption technologies are improving capture efficiency and helping reduce operational costs, making deployment increasingly attractive across multiple sectors. The carbon-capture-storage-ccs-market is therefore emerging as a key component of broader decarbonization strategies.

Pre-Combustion Technology Maintains Leadership Through Efficiency Advantages

The pre-combustion segment accounted for 71.80% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading capture technology segment in the market. According to Grand View Research, the segment's dominance is primarily attributed to its ability to efficiently capture carbon dioxide before fuel combustion, particularly in large-scale industrial and power generation facilities.

Growing deployment of integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) facilities and increasing focus on low-carbon hydrogen production are contributing to segment growth. High capture efficiency and comparatively lower energy penalties continue to support widespread adoption of pre-combustion technologies across carbon-intensive industries.

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Power Generation Remains the Largest Application for Carbon Capture Deployment

The power generation segment represented 70.11% of global revenue in 2025 and remained the largest application area for CCS technologies. Grand View Research data indicates that coal-fired and natural gas-fired power plants continue to be major sources of carbon emissions, creating significant demand for carbon capture solutions.

Utilities are increasingly adopting carbon capture systems to comply with tightening environmental regulations while maintaining reliable electricity generation. Investments in retrofitting existing facilities and developing lower-emission thermal power infrastructure are expected to support continued adoption throughout the forecast period.

North America Maintains Leadership in Global Revenue Generation

North America accounted for 36.89% of the global carbon capture & storage market in 2025, making it the largest regional market. According to Grand View Research, favorable policy frameworks, growing investments in decarbonization projects, and established industrial infrastructure continue to support regional leadership.

The United States is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period as government support, industrial decarbonization initiatives, and corporate sustainability commitments continue to encourage CCS deployment. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to increasing industrial activity and rising climate commitments across major economies.

Carbon Utilization and Infrastructure Development Create New Growth Opportunities

Market participants are increasingly exploring carbon utilization pathways that convert captured CO2 into value-added products such as synthetic fuels, chemicals, and construction materials. These initiatives are creating new commercial opportunities while enhancing the overall economics of carbon capture projects.

Cross-border transportation infrastructure, regional carbon hubs, public-private partnerships, and carbon management clusters are further strengthening the industry's long-term outlook. Growing interest in direct air capture integration and carbon credit mechanisms is expected to support continued investment throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America led the global market with a 36.89% revenue share in 2025. Strong policy support, investment activity, and large-scale deployment initiatives continue to underpin regional growth. Europe remains an important market supported by climate policy objectives and emission reduction targets. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period as industrial economies increasingly prioritize decarbonization and carbon management strategies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing growing interest in CCS deployment, particularly within energy and industrial sectors.

Browse more energy & power industry reports by Grand View Research:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/energy-and-power

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by the presence of established global participants focused on technology development, project deployment, partnerships, and infrastructure expansion. Key companies operating in the carbon capture & storage market include Shell PLC, Aker Solutions, Equinor ASA, Dakota Gasification Company, Linde plc, Siemens Energy, Fluor Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI), and Japan CCS Co. Ltd. Companies continue to invest in technological innovation and large-scale project development to strengthen their market position.

Industry/Future Outlook

According to Grand View Research, the carbon capture & storage market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033 as governments, industries, and investors accelerate efforts to achieve net-zero emissions targets. Continued improvements in capture technologies, expansion of carbon transportation and storage infrastructure, increasing industrial adoption, and supportive regulatory frameworks are expected to shape future market development. As climate commitments become more ambitious globally, CCS is likely to remain a critical component of long-term decarbonization strategies.

To learn more about growth opportunities in the Carbon Capture & Storage Market, access the full report from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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