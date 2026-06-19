Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant updated mineral resource estimate (the "Report") on its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina.

The Report titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, Diablillos Silver-Gold Project" is dated June 19, 2026 and has an effective date of May 6, 2026. There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in the Company's May 6, 2026 news release. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.abrasilver.com).

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta and Catamarca provinces of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 102.0 Mt grading 65 g/t Ag and 0.62 g/t Au, containing approximately 213Moz of silver and 2.0Moz of gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302253

Source: AbraSilver Resource Corp.