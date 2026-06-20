Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem" or "Company") (TSX: BRY) (OTCQB: BRYFF), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting held on June 19, 2026.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:





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As noted above, the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, as the Company's independent auditors was approved along with fixing the number of directors of the Company at four.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 19 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedarplus.ca or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to ir@brichem.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302258

Source: Bri-Chem Corp.