Glazers Media: Vito Glazers Honors Comedy Legend Tom Dreesen in Viral Podcast Clip

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / A powerful clip from entrepreneur, comedian, and podcast host Vito Glazers' interview with legendary stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen is resonating with audiences online, delivering a timeless message about success, personal responsibility, and the power of mindset.

In the viral segment, Dreesen reflects on a lifetime of achievements and the principles that helped guide his extraordinary career.

"I succeeded in everything I set out to do," Dreesen says during the conversation.

The legendary comedian, known for his decades-long career and years touring alongside Frank Sinatra, credits much of his success to visualization, self-belief, and intentional self-talk.

"All of life is about perception, visualization. Whatever the mind can see and believe, it will achieve," Dreesen explains.

He continues by emphasizing one of the most important lessons he has learned throughout his life and career:

"Self-talk. The most important person you'll ever talk to is yourself. And develop a sense of humor."

Dreesen notes that these principles were not abstract theories, but practices he consistently applied throughout his life.

"I've practiced these things," he says.

Now, after accomplishing many of the goals he envisioned decades ago, Dreesen says he feels called to help others do the same.

"All my dreams have come true. Now it's my responsibility to share that with others who are going through the same thing."

The full interview features an in-depth discussion between Glazers and Dreesen covering topics ranging from the evolution of American culture and politics to faith, patriotism, free speech, and the changing landscape of comedy.

Throughout the conversation, Dreesen speaks candidly about the importance of believing in God, maintaining optimism during difficult times, and exercising the mind just as one would exercise the body. He shares personal stories from his remarkable career, including lessons learned from years of performing alongside Frank Sinatra and entertaining audiences around the world.

The episode also explores the challenges comedians face in an era increasingly shaped by political correctness and censorship concerns, while reinforcing the enduring value of humor as a tool for connection, resilience, and personal growth.

For Glazers, the conversation carries a deeper significance than a typical podcast interview.

The two have maintained a friendship spanning years, with Dreesen serving as both a mentor and inspiration in Glazers' own comedy journey. Long before Glazers became a stand up comedian himself, Dreesen offered guidance, encouragement, and insight into the craft of stand-up comedy.

Today, Glazers performs across the United States and internationally, appearing at notable venues including the Laugh Factory, The Improv, The Comedy Store, and The Ice House. His most recent international performance took place in Tokyo, Japan, marking another milestone in a career that traces many of its foundational lessons back to conversations with mentors like Dreesen.

"Tom has always been someone who practiced what he preached," said Glazers. "His success wasn't accidental. He spent decades mastering his mindset, his craft, and his ability to connect with people. The lessons he shares in this interview are the same lessons he's lived by his entire life."

As the clip continues gaining traction online, audiences are finding inspiration in Dreesen's simple but powerful message: success begins in the mind, and those who achieve their dreams have a responsibility to help others do the same.

About Vito Glazers

Vito Glazers is an American stand-up comedian, entrepreneur, and media personality based in Los Angeles. Known for combining observational comedy with insights from business, media, and modern culture, Glazers performs live comedy while building a growing presence across digital and entertainment platforms.

In addition to his work in comedy, Glazers is the Founder and CEO of Glazers Media, a public relations and reputation management firm specializing in media strategy, personal branding, and communications for entrepreneurs, executives, public figures, and emerging brands.

His work spans stand-up comedy, television, podcast appearances, live events, and media production, creating a unique intersection between entertainment and public influence. Through both comedy and business, Glazers focuses on helping audiences and clients connect through storytelling, visibility, and authentic communication.

Visit VitoGlazers.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Dan Jordan

Press@GlazersMedia.com

SOURCE: Glazers Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/vito-glazers-honors-comedy-legend-tom-dreesen-in-viral-podcast-cli-1179690