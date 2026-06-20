Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Non-Brokered LIFE Offering

Not for distribution to United States wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), pursuant to which it will offer 6,764,069 Units at a price of CAD$0.7392 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$5,000,000 pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of CAD$0.90 for a period of three years following the closing date of the Private Placement, which is expected to occur on or about July 10, 2026, subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of Cboe Canada Inc. (the "Cboe").

The Private Placement will not close unless subscriptions for at least 6,764,069 Units have been received. If the minimum subscription is not achieved, all subscription funds will be returned to subscribers in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance the development of its ONC010 program through key stages of its clinical development pathway, including manufacturing and preclinical testing activities, for the development of the SynoGraph platform and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Warrants shall provide that if the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Cboe (or such other exchange on which the Shares are then listed) is equal to or greater than CAD$1.30 at the close of any trading day, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release announcing that the expiry date of the Warrants will be deemed to be the 30th day following the date of such news release.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada except Quebec pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") as well as certain offshore purchasers. Because the Private Placement is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Private Placement that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.oncoinnovations.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy,

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

The Cboe has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion of the Private Placement and the timing thereof; the Company's ability to satisfy the minimum subscription condition; receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of Cboe Canada Inc.; the anticipated closing date of the Private Placement; the intended use of proceeds; the terms and potential exercise of the Warrants; and the Company's business objectives and planned research and development activities.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's ability to complete the Private Placement on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that the minimum subscription condition is not satisfied; the availability of investors; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals; general capital market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business and research and development plans; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: that the Company will be able to complete the Private Placement within the anticipated timeframe; that the necessary investor demand will be obtained to satisfy the minimum subscription condition; that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; and that the Company will be able to deploy the proceeds of the Private Placement in accordance with its business objectives.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-announces-non-brokered-life-offering-1179689