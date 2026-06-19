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WKN: A3DPZ1 | ISIN: CA20676A1084 | Ticker-Symbol: WQ6
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 15:07
1,660 Euro
+0,91 % +0,015
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONDOR ENERGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONDOR ENERGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5951,68011:52
1,5851,70519.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 23:36 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Condor Energies Inc.: Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2026:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Dennis Balderston27,022,92298.47%420,9071.53%
Andrew Judson26,955,27098.22%488,5591.78%
Werner Zoellner27,023,92298.47%419,9071.53%
Donald Streu27,373,22299.74%70,6070.26%
John Chambers27,023,92298.47%419,9071.53%

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.