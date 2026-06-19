Condor Energies Inc.: Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2026:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Dennis Balderston 27,022,922 98.47% 420,907 1.53% Andrew Judson 26,955,270 98.22% 488,559 1.78% Werner Zoellner 27,023,922 98.47% 419,907 1.53% Donald Streu 27,373,222 99.74% 70,607 0.26% John Chambers 27,023,922 98.47% 419,907 1.53%

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For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.