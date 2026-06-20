New to The Street broadcasts show #758 TODAY AT 6:30 PM ET on BLOOMBERG TELEVISION ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, LATIN AMERICA, AND MENA

Featured Interviews Include Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT), Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ: VTIX), and EmpowerLit; Sponsored Programming Supported by DataVault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC), Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ: MDCX), and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP)

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the world's most widely distributed business television brands, today announced the broadcast of Show #758 airing at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television throughout the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The nationally televised program continues New to The Street's 18-year tradition of connecting investors, consumers, and business leaders with innovative companies, emerging technologies, and compelling growth stories through its proprietary Predictable Media platform.

This week's featured interviews include:

• Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), a global professional services and technology consulting partner helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and operational excellence.

• Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX), creator of immersive virtual reality technologies and entertainment experiences designed to transform interactive gaming and active engagement.

• EmpowerLit, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through education, literacy, and personal development initiatives.

The broadcast is presented as sponsored programming with commercial support from:

• DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

• IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC)

• Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

• NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

"Our mission has always been to bring viewers direct access to the executives, innovators, and companies shaping the future," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "As we celebrate our 18th anniversary, we remain committed to helping public and private companies tell their stories through a consistent, scalable media platform that combines television, digital, social, earned media, and outdoor advertising."

Over the past 18 years, New to The Street has conducted thousands of executive interviews and produced hundreds of nationally televised programs while building one of the largest business-focused digital media audiences in the industry. Through weekly broadcasts on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, the company delivers exposure across multiple continents and financial markets.

Complementing its television footprint, New to The Street operates a rapidly growing digital media network anchored by:

New to The Street TV

www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut Channel

www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Together, the channels have surpassed 5.8 million subscribers, creating one of the largest business and financial media subscriber communities globally and providing companies with year-round visibility across television, streaming, social media, and digital platforms.

New to The Street's integrated media ecosystem includes national television broadcasting, executive interviews from premier financial venues including the New York Stock Exchange, earned media campaigns, social amplification, outdoor advertising, video production, and digital content distribution designed to generate measurable awareness and engagement for clients.

Broadcast Information

Program: New to The Street - Show #758

Network: Bloomberg Television

Air Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Distribution: United States, Latin America, and MENA

About New to The Street

Celebrating its 18th Anniversary, New to The Street is a leading business television and media platform broadcasting weekly sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. Through its proprietary Predictable Media strategy, the company provides public and private companies with integrated television, digital, social media, earned media, and outdoor advertising solutions designed to increase visibility, strengthen brand awareness, and engage investor and consumer audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-broadcasts-show-%23758-today-at-6-30-pm-et-on-bloombe-1179854