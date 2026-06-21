Samoa, Oceania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of O (o1.exchange) on June 19. O/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

o1.exchange is an on-chain trading platform that functions as a meta DEX aggregator, on-chain trading terminal, and mobile trading interface. It integrates spot trading, perpetual futures, and prediction markets into one interface, allowing users to build and execute advanced strategies across multiple assets and chains.

O, the native utility token of o1.exchange, has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. It can be used to offer benefits to holders and stakers, such as trading fee discounts, early access to alpha features, revenue sharing abilities, and more.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX