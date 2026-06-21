Republic Records: THE WEEKND KICKS OFF EUROPEAN LEG OF RECORD-BREAKING AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR WITH TWO SOLD-OUT SHOWS AT COPENHAGEN'S PARKEN STADIUM

€1 From Every Ticket Sold Across the European Tour Supports the World Food Programme Through the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen

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COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weeknd launched the European leg of his tour with the Denmark stop of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour this weekend with two sold-out performances at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, marking the next chapter of the massive European leg of the global tour.

The shows featured the tour's acclaimed new production, including a record breaking 40-foot sculpture created by legendary Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama marketing the largest fine art commission for a live show ever. The sprawling golden ruins, immersive visuals, lasers, flames, and a career-spanning setlist featuring songs from Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside hits including "Blinding Lights," "Starboy," and "Can't Feel My Face."

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour remains the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist, having surpassed $1 billion in global gross and sold more than 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows. In 2026 alone, the tour has already sold more than 3 million tickets and generated over $440 million in revenue.

Following Copenhagen, the tour continues with multi-night stadium runs across Munich, Lille, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Frankfurt, Warsaw, Stockholm, London, Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon before concluding with a final Asia leg later this year.

For more information, visit theweeknd.com/tour

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 EU/UK DATES:

Thu Jun 11 - Manchester, UK - Etihad Stadium

Fri Jun 12 - Manchester, UK - Etihad Stadium

Fri Jun 19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

Sat Jun 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

Thu Jun 25 - Munich, Germany - Allianz Arena

Fri Jun 26 - Munich, Germany - Allianz Arena

Sat Jun 27 - Munich, Germany - Allianz Arena

Fri Jul 3 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy

Sat Jun 4 - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy

Wed Jul 8 - Paris, France - Stade De France

Fri Jul 10 - Paris, France - Stade de France

Sat Jul 11 - Paris, France - Stade de France

Sun Jul 12 - Paris, France - Stade de France

Thu Jul 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri Jul 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat Jul 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue Jul 21 - Nice, France - Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 22 - Nice, France - Allianz Riviera

Fri Jul 24 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

Sat Jul 25 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

Sun Jul 26 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Fri Jul 31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Sat Aug 01 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

Wed Aug 05 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strawberry Arena

Sun Aug 09 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strawberry Arena

Mon Aug 10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Sun Aug 16 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Tue Aug 18 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Wed Aug 19 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

Sun Aug 23 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 - Madrid, Spain - Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 - Madrid, Spain - Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sun Aug 30 - Madrid, Spain - Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tue Sep 1 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Sep 5 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio do Restelo

Sun Sep 6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio do Restelo

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR - ASIA DATES:

Sat Sep 19 - Tokyo - Belluna Dome - NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 20 - Tokyo - Belluna Dome

Sat Sep 26 - Jakarta - Jakarta International Stadium

Sun Sep 27 - Jakarta - Jakarta International Stadium

Fri Oct 2 - Singapore - National Stadium

Sat Oct 3 - Singapore - National Stadium

Wed Oct 7 - Seoul - Goyang Stadium

Thu Oct 8 - Seoul - Goyang Stadium

Sun Oct 11 - Bangkok - Rajamangala Stadium

Mon Oct 12 - Bangkok - Rajamangala Stadium

Tue Oct 13 - Bangkok - Rajamangala Stadium- NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 24 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium - NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 25 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium - NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 30 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium

Sat Oct 31 - Hong Kong - Kai Tak Stadium

Wed Nov 4 - Kuala Lumpur - TM Stadium National

Thu Nov 5 - Kuala Lumpur - TM Stadium National

ABOUT THE WEEKND:

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd took over popular music and culture on his own terms. The multi-platinum and 7x Diamond certified star is one of the world's most listened-to artists on Spotify, boasting 111 million monthly listeners and holding the record for the highest number of monthly listeners for over two years. In 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records named him "The Most Popular Artist in the World."

The Weeknd serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Programme (WFP) and was named Humanitarian of the Year by BMAC. From 2020 to now, he has donated over $12million to various charities. This includes $2 million to support WFP's emergency food and nutrition assistance in the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia and $4.5 million to help WFP provide over 18 million loaves of bread to feed families in Gaza through his XO Humanitarian Fund, established in partnership with World Food Program USA.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

The World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world's leading humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate extremes. WFP is the world' biggest humanitarian agency and provided food assistance to over 120 million people in more than 100 countries in 2025.

Every contribution helps WFP deliver food, hope, and resilience to families facing hunger. You can join The Weeknd in supporting WFP's mission by donate through Stop Sult Fonden in Denmark via MobilePay number 68500 or through the Share the Meal app. Even small contributions make a difference - just DKK 5 can feed a child for an entire day.

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