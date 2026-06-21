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PR Newswire
21.06.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Grand Dragon Boat Festival celebration kicks off in Yichang, C China's Hubei

BEIJING, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A grand opening ceremony of a cultural festival and a national dragon boat race (Yichang) to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional Chinese festival associated with the ancient patriotic poet Qu Yuan, kicked off in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, on Friday.

In Yichang, the hometown of Qu Yuan, the celebration is also dedicated to commemorating the great poet. The opening ceremony began with a performance named Ode to Qu Yuan, featuring lyrical singing and graceful dance that vividly conveyed the enduring spirit of the poet and instantly immersed the audience in the festival atmosphere.

On the stage, a performance combining music, dance, poetry and arts was presented, showing the audience a picture of a number of dragon boats racing in the river. Following the traditional dragon-eye dotting ceremony, an energetic music and dance performance called Dragon Boats Race ignited the stage, with powerful drumbeats evoking the thrilling spectacle of dragon boats competing in the river.

The excitement then shifted to the water. A national dragon boat race started simultaneously with the Three Gorges University Students Dragon Boat Race Open and Yichang Dragon Boat League taking turns to compete. One dragon boat after another sliced through the waves as paddles rose and fell in unison, with cheers and thunderous drums echoing along the riverbanks.

Beyond the opening ceremony and dragon boat races, this year's Dragon Boat Festival cultural event also features abundant activities including the Zigui Dragon Boat Festival poetry gathering and a series of signature cultural activities with a theme of "celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival in Yichang". These activities will enable visitors to experience authentic Dragon Boat Festival traditions while carrying forward Qu Yuan's enduring patriotic legacy.

For centuries, Qu Yuan's cultural heritage has been deeply rooted in Yichang. Today, traditions such as dragon boat racing and poetry recitals continue to evolve, bringing this rich cultural legacy beyond the pages of history and into vibrant life along the banks of the Yangtze River.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351043.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997890/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-grand-dragon-boat-festival-celebration-kicks-off-in-yichang-c-chinas-hubei-302805871.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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