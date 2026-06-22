- Support Hong Kong's Ambition to Become a 'Premier Hub for Mega Events'



HONG KONG, June 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shangri-La Group ('Shangri-La' or the 'Group'), title sponsor of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships, successfully presented its inaugural Dragon Boat Festival programme, Dragonbeat, yesterday at Stanley Main Beach. Blending sport, culture, gastronomy and entertainment, the programme featured the highly anticipated dragon boat races, the Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair, and the debut Dragonbeat After Party. Delivered through the Group's signature Asian hospitality, the day offered a rich and multi-layered Dragon Boat Festival experience for the community and visitors alike.



To mark the occasion, Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Group and Nee Chuan Teo, Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Group, together with Sandy Cheung JP, District Officer for Southern District, Alson Wong, Chairman of the Stanley Residents Association and Eileen Gu, Olympic skiing champion and Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador, attended as officiating guests for the eye-dotting ceremony of the Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships and Dragonbeat activation ceremony, elevating the Dragon Boat Festival into a citywide celebration that combined cultural depth with an international outlook.



Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Group, said:'Shangri-La's enduring purpose has always been to serve as a bridge for cultural exchange. Hong Kong is a vibrant international city, and Stanley's bay holds unique cultural memories. This sponsorship is not only about supporting a race-it's about creating a cultural IP that belongs to Hong Kong. I hope everyone will not only enjoy the thrilling races but also experience Shangri-La's Dragonbeat After Party and savour authentic local flavours, together feeling Hong Kong's one-of-a-kind cultural charm. Let's feel Hong Kong's energy-let the world hear the heartbeat of Dragonbeat!'



On the day, the headline Shangri-La Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships brought together 185 teams and 4,000 athletes at Stanley Main Beach, bringing an adrenaline-charged competitive buzz to the Dragon Boat Festival. Eileen Gu, Olympic gold medallist and freestyle skier serving as the Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador, also watched the races in person for the first time. She said: 'This cross-disciplinary collaboration is especially meaningful to me. On the ski course, I'm constantly pushing my personal limits; on the dragon boat course, what I see is the power of teamwork. At their core, the spirit of sport is universal'we give it our all, break boundaries, and create miracles through belief. I'm also delighted to cheer on the paddlers with everyone here, and enjoy rice dumplings and local delicacies. I hope through Dragonbeat, more people can appreciate the depth of traditional Asian culture, experience a vibrant and colourful ways of celebrating the festival, and share the joy together-encouraging more people to connect with Hong Kong and dragon boat culture.'



Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair Showcases Local and International Flavours; Dragonbeat After Party Highlights the City's Cosmopolitan Energy



The Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair emerged as another major highlight. In addition to showcasing the craftsmanship and signature creations of Shangri-La's culinary teams, the Food Fair also brought together a curated line-up of renowned local and international F&B brands, offering visitors a one-stop gastronomic experience and further underscoring Hong Kong's well-earned reputation as a 'Culinary Capital.' After the races, the inaugural Dragonbeat After Party took the festive atmosphere to a new peak. Set against a beachfront backdrop and powered by pulsing beats and upbeat rhythms, the party introduced a refreshing, contemporary way to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival-highlighting the diverse, cosmopolitan charm of Hong Kong as an international metropolis.



Dragonbeat is also brought to life through collaborations with Hong Kong artist Jim Lee and GROCERY, a Hong Kong-based fashion and lifestyle brand. Jim Lee designed the Dragonbeat logo, reinterpreting the traditional dragon with bold ink strokes that convey vitality, strength and auspiciousness; his artwork also extended to 12 dragon boats through race-day decals, transforming the waters off Stanley Main Beach into a moving open-air art gallery. Co-created with GROCERY, a limited-edition Dragonbeat Capsule Collection featuring a washed heavyweight T-shirt and a tote bag carries the spirit of the festival beyond the racecourse and into everyday life.



Photos Download and Description: https://bit.ly/3Qazszq



Eye-Dotting Ceremony of the Shangri-La Stanley



International Dragon Boat Festival



(From left to right) Alson Wong, Chairman, Stanley Residents Association; Sandy Cheung JP, District Officer for Southern District; Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer; Eileen Gu, Olympic Gold Medallist and Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador; and Nee Chuan Teo, Chief Financial Officer of Shangri-La Group



Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive



Officer of Shangri-La Group (left), and Eileen Gu, Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador (right) together host the Dragonbeat Activation Ceremony and share their thoughts on the programme at the event



Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive



Officer of Shangri-La Group (left), and Eileen Gu, Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador (right) visit the Shangri-La Taste of Hong Kong Food Fair



Alson Wong, Chairman, Stanley Residents Association, Hui Kuok, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Shangri-La Group, and Eileen Gu, Shangri-La Dragonbeat Ambassador, congratulate Morgan Stanley Dragon Boat Team Blue, champion of 'Shangri-La Mixed Corporate Gold Cup'



Dragonbeat After Party takes the festive atmosphere to a new peak



About Shangri-La Group



Shangri-La Group is one of the world's premier developers, owners and managers of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group's other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in more than 75 destinations under the Shangri-La, Shangri-La Signatures, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Japan, the Chinese Mainland, and Turkey. For more information, please visit https://www.shangri-la.com/group/.



This press release is issued by Strategic Communication Consultants Limited (SCC) on behalf of Shangri-La Group. For any inquiries, please contact:



Shangri-La Group

Helen Lee

Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 2599 3396

Email: helenht.lee@shangri-la.com



Strategic Communications Consultants Limited (SCC)

Phoebe Leung

Tel: 2114 4341 / 5540 9383

Email: phoebe.hh.leung@sprg.com.hk

Andico Tsui

Tel: 2114 4346 / 6902 3831

Email: andico.tsui@sprg.com.hk







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire