Optro, Inc: Optro Accelerates Global Growth with Singapore Hub, Delivering Agentic GRC to APAC Enterprises

The GRC platform trusted by more than half of the Fortune 500, arrives in Asia Pacific, introducing the region's first fully automated controls testing.

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced its expansion into Singapore, the company's newest regional center and a major step forward in serving global GRC teams and providing localised support for its rapidly growing customer base in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The announcement took place at The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) International Conference 2026 in Singapore.

The move comes as organisations across the region navigate increasingly complex risk environments shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity threats, regulatory scrutiny, and accelerating digital transformation. According to the Internal Audit Foundation's Risk in Focus 2026: APAC report, 39 percent of organisations identify digital disruption, including AI, among their most significant business risks, while 58 percent rank regulatory change among their highest audit priorities.

Singapore's position as a regional financial centre, digital innovation hub, and leader in responsible AI development has made it a strategic base for companies supporting the next phase of enterprise risk management. As organisations across APAC face rising regulatory expectations, expanding digital risk surfaces and growing pressure to govern AI responsibly, demand is increasing for more connected approaches to audit, risk, compliance, and infosec.

Optro's presence in Singapore is designed to meet that demand, providing audit, risk, compliance, and infosec practitioners in APAC access to the latest AI-powered technologies needed to stay agile in today's demanding and ever-evolving regulatory environment. The company's robust alliance network also pairs Optro's best-in-class GRC capabilities with the subject-matter expertise of the world's leading consulting firms, adding enhanced value for teams across the region.

"Global risk teams today are being asked to do more than ever before," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Optro. "By bringing our innovative platform and expansive partner network to the heart of APAC, we're providing the agentic tools and on-the-ground expertise to help our customers in the region navigate increasing risk and compliance complexity while adding strategic value to their organisations."

"The localised support from a global GRC platform leader like Optro will strategically elevate its presence in the region and is expected to drive significant value for its customers," said Rolando Caraig, Internal Audit Head at Fuse Financing Inc. and Former CAE at GCash. "Their shift toward agentic GRC marks a tipping point, enabling organisations to keep pace with today's changing regulations and complex risk landscape."

"We are excited to have partnered with Optro," said Harry Lim, Head, Group Audit at OCBC Bank. "At OCBC, we continuously enhance our audit capabilities to support the bank's Next Frontier Strategy. Leveraging platforms like Optro allows us to sharpen our focus on what matters most and ensures consistent, high-quality audit delivery across the organisation. This partnership advances our broader goal of modernising the internal audit function, maintaining robust governance, and staying agile in an increasingly dynamic business environment."

"Organisations across APAC are operating in an increasingly complex risk and regulatory environment, where speed, insight, and adaptability are critical," said Gordon Tucker, Regional Managing Director for APAC, Protiviti. "Optro's expansion into Singapore and its continued innovation in agentic GRC bring a powerful combination of technology and local proximity. Together, we are helping clients modernise internal audit and risk functions, automate routine work, and elevate their focus on strategic, forward-looking risk."

This announcement follows Optro's recent acquisition of Midship, the premier AI-native autonomous controls testing solution - a milestone that brings the first and only agentic system of action for GRC to market. Together, they automate up to 87 percent of controls management, giving auditors back the time to focus on strategic risk.

Optro's continued momentum is also reflected across a string of recent industry recognition: a Leader designation in the The Forrester Wave: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026 Report and the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, G2's 2026 Best Software Awards for Best GRC Software, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the seventh year in a row.

To learn more about how Optro is transforming risk into opportunity for companies around the world, stop by Optro's booth (C01) at the IIA International Conference in Singapore, or visit Optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@optro.ai

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