

EQS Newswire / 22/06/2026 / 10:36 UTC+8

LONDON, United Kingdom - June 22, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - The Buddyhood Publishing has introduced an impact-first model for independent publishing in the UK, placing social purpose at the centre of how it develops, produces, and sells books. Founded in 2025 by Harleen and Andrew Ahluwalia-Cook, The Buddyhood Publishing focuses on children's books, middle-grade fiction, and young adult titles that address topics such as mental health, emotional resilience, online safety, and social responsibility. The company links each title to causes connected to the themes explored in the book, with a portion of proceeds supporting charitable work in those areas. The publisher said its model is built around the idea that books can serve both readers and communities. Alongside its editorial focus, The Buddyhood Publishing works with UK-based production partners, including printers in Glasgow, as part of its wider focus on keeping value within British supply chains. The company's early activity has included support for charities, as well as the distribution of books and resources to schools, hospitals, and community initiatives. Its publishing programme is shaped in part by engagement with schools, charities, and young audiences, with the aim of producing books that reflect issues affecting children and young people today. Harleen said: "We have always wanted The Buddyhood Publishing to be about more than selling books. For us, the aim is to create stories that empower, educate, and entertain, while building a model where each title can contribute to a wider social purpose." The company said this impact-first structure is intended to align commercial activity with charitable giving and socially relevant storytelling. Rather than treating purpose as a separate campaign, The Buddyhood Publishing has made it part of its core business model. The publisher's catalogue includes books across a range of age groups and formats, with a focus on stories that connect with the lived experiences of young readers. Themes explored in its titles include emotional wellbeing, digital life, and the social pressures affecting children and teenagers. The company said this direction reflects growing interest in books that offer both strong storytelling and meaningful subject matter. Andrew emphasises: "We believe publishing can create value in more than one way. That means telling stories that matter to young people, working with partners who share our values, and making sure the success of a book can support something beyond the book itself." The Buddyhood Publishing said its UK-based production model is another part of that structure. By working with British suppliers, the company aims to support local businesses and maintain a clear value chain across the production process. The publisher's work has already received industry recognition. In its first year, The Buddyhood Publishing was shortlisted for the Independent Publishing Awards 2026 in both newcomer and sustainability categories, reflecting early attention on its business model and publishing programme. The company said it sees the impact-first model as part of a broader response to changing expectations among readers, families, educators, and retailers. With growing attention on values, transparency, and relevance, The Buddyhood Publishing is positioning its books as titles that connect storytelling with practical social outcomes. The Buddyhood Publishing said it will continue to expand its publishing programme while maintaining its focus on purpose-led titles, UK production, and charitable links connected to each release. About The Buddyhood Publishing



The Buddyhood Publishing is a UK independent publisher founded in 2025. The company publishes children's books, middle-grade fiction, and young adult titles with a focus on themes such as mental health, emotional resilience, online safety, and social responsibility. Its impact-first model links each title to charitable causes connected to the themes explored in the story, while its UK-based production model supports domestic supply chain partners. Contact Information Brand: The Buddyhood Publishing Contact: Hannah Copson Email: team@thebuddyhood.com Website: www.thebuddyhood.com 22/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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