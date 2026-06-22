Grand View Research, Inc: EV Battery Recycling Market to Reach USD 19.0 Billion by 2033, CAGR 45.0%, Creating Multi-Billion-Dollar Opportunity for Battery Recycling Companies

Growing Demand for Sustainable Battery Management, Critical Mineral Recovery, and Circular Economy Initiatives Continues to Drive Industry Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling market is witnessing unprecedented momentum as governments, automakers, battery manufacturers, and sustainability stakeholders intensify efforts to establish circular supply chains for critical battery materials. According to the latest industry analysis by Grand View Research, the global EV battery recycling market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2025 and reached USD 1.4 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 19.0 billion by 2033, registering a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.0% from 2026 to 2033.

The rapid expansion of electric mobility worldwide, combined with increasing concerns over critical mineral availability, battery waste management, and environmental sustainability, is transforming EV battery recycling from a supporting industry into a strategic pillar of the global energy transition.

Battery Recycling Emerges as a Critical Component of the EV Value Chain

As electric vehicles continue gaining market share across major economies, the volume of batteries approaching end-of-life is expected to increase significantly over the coming years. This growing battery inventory is creating substantial opportunities for recyclers, material recovery companies, and technology providers.

Battery recycling enables the recovery of valuable materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and other strategic metals that can be reintroduced into battery manufacturing processes. This closed-loop approach not only reduces dependence on virgin raw materials but also supports sustainability goals established by governments and corporations worldwide.

Industry participants are increasingly investing in advanced recycling technologies capable of maximizing recovery rates while reducing environmental impact. These developments are expected to improve the economic viability of recycling operations and strengthen supply chain resilience across the battery ecosystem.

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Increasing Regulatory Support Drives Industry Expansion

Government regulations and sustainability mandates are becoming major growth catalysts for the EV battery recycling industry. Policymakers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are implementing frameworks designed to improve battery collection, material recovery, and waste management practices.

These initiatives aim to reduce landfill waste, minimize environmental risks associated with battery disposal, and ensure responsible management of critical resources required for future electrification efforts.

As environmental regulations continue to evolve, manufacturers are increasingly integrating recycling partnerships into their long-term supply chain strategies. This trend is expected to create significant opportunities for battery recyclers and technology developers over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Market Growth

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market, accounting for 43% of global revenue in 2025. The region's leadership position is supported by extensive EV manufacturing activity, large-scale battery production facilities, and strong government support for electrification initiatives.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea continue to invest heavily in battery manufacturing and recycling infrastructure, creating a favorable environment for long-term market growth.

The region's dominance is further strengthened by the presence of major battery producers and automotive manufacturers seeking sustainable solutions for battery lifecycle management.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Dominate Recycling Demand

By battery type, lithium-ion batteries accounted for the largest revenue share of 60%% in 2025. The segment's dominance reflects the widespread use of lithium-ion technology across passenger electric vehicles, commercial EVs, and energy storage applications.

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly preferred due to their high energy density, chemical stability, and performance characteristics. As global EV adoption accelerates, the volume of lithium-ion batteries entering the recycling stream is expected to rise substantially.

This trend is encouraging recycling companies to invest in specialized technologies designed to efficiently recover high-value materials from lithium-ion battery systems.

Production Scrap Represents the Largest Source Segment

The production scrap segment accounted for 73% of total market revenue in 2025, making it the leading source category within the EV battery recycling market.

Growing battery manufacturing activity across major economies has resulted in increased volumes of production scrap generated during cell and battery pack manufacturing processes. These materials provide recyclers with an immediate and reliable feedstock source while supporting circular manufacturing objectives.

As battery gigafactory investments continue expanding worldwide, production scrap is expected to remain a significant contributor to recycling volumes throughout the forecast period.

Passenger Cars Account for the Largest Market Share

Passenger cars represented the dominant vehicle segment, accounting for 80% of market revenue in 2025. The segment's leadership is directly linked to rising consumer adoption of electric passenger vehicles and increasing investments by automotive manufacturers in EV production.

Government incentives, emissions reduction targets, and advancements in battery technology continue to drive demand for electric passenger cars globally. As these vehicles reach the end of their battery lifecycle, recycling demand is expected to increase substantially.

The growing passenger EV fleet is anticipated to remain one of the most influential factors shaping future market expansion.

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Industry Participants Focus on Innovation and Capacity Expansion

The competitive landscape is evolving rapidly as recycling companies, battery manufacturers, and technology providers pursue expansion opportunities across the value chain.

Key market participants are focusing on:

Advanced material recovery technologies

Expansion of recycling capacity

Strategic partnerships with OEMs and battery producers

Development of closed-loop recycling systems

Geographic expansion into emerging EV markets

These initiatives are expected to strengthen supply chain efficiency while supporting the industry's long-term sustainability objectives.

Outlook: Circular Battery Economy Becomes a Strategic Priority

The future of the EV battery recycling market will be shaped by continued growth in electric vehicle adoption, increasing demand for critical minerals, and expanding regulatory support for circular economy initiatives.

As the global transportation sector continues its transition toward electrification, battery recycling is expected to play an increasingly important role in securing raw material supplies, reducing environmental impact, and improving resource efficiency.

With market revenue forecast to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2033 and a projected CAGR of 45.0%, EV battery recycling is positioned to become one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader clean energy and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

To learn more about growth opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market, access the full report from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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