Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed GFO (GoodFundOne) at 10:00 on June 19, 2026 (UTC).





GFO Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/gfo_usdt

About GFO(GoodFundOne)

GFO (Good Fund One) is a utility token ecosystem that connects the product purchase -payment -settlement -reward flow into a single layer, built on the GMF commerce platform.

This project aims to provide infrastructure where users and partners can transact more efficiently by mitigating payment fragmentation, settlement delays, high intermediary fees, and cross-border payment friction costs that frequently arise in global commerce.

GFO also leverages blockchain-based transaction transparency and automation to gradually expand linkages with real -world industries such as IoT and AI-based precision agriculture, aiming to build a commerce -centric utility ecosystem that integrates food (F&B) with fintech.

Why GoodFundOne

Global commerce is growing rapidly, but the underlying payment and settlement infrastructure remains highly fragmented. Cross-border transactions must pass through multiple intermediaries, resulting in stacked fees, inconsistent settlement cycles, and low capital efficiency. At the same time, order, payment, and logistics data are dispersed across separate systems, driving up operational and risk-control costs. For merchants, the larger the scale, the higher the system complexity and operational burden become.

GoodFundOne (GFO) aims to build a unified payment, settlement, and reward infrastructure through the GMF commerce ecosystem, standardizing transaction flows into a closed loop of "order-payment-settlement-fulfillment." By integrating multiple payment methods, optimizing settlement processes, and introducing transparent, traceable on-chain mechanisms, it reduces intermediary costs, improves capital efficiency, and minimizes operational friction caused by fragmented data systems.

Meanwhile, GFO links payment activities with real commercial behavior to create a "consumption-reward-re-engagement" ecosystem loop. Through a governance framework, it enables transparent adjustments to fees, incentives, and ecosystem rules. Its goal is not to be a standalone token, but to serve as a sustainable digital commerce infrastructure connecting real-world business activities.

Tokenomics

Token Name: GoodFundOne

Token Symbol : GFO

Genesis Supply: 10,000,000,000

Token Type : Utility

Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

GFO serves as a utility token within the GMF commerce ecosystem, primarily connecting payment, settlement, and reward systems. Users and merchants can use GFO for product payments, fee offsets, and the settlement of service-related costs within the ecosystem.

In addition, GFO also plays a role in ecosystem incentives and governance. By linking user behavior with reward mechanisms, it forms a "consumption-payment-reward" cycle, while allowing token holders to participate in governance votes on fee structures, reward policies, and ecosystem rules. Its core function is to integrate real-world commercial activities with a token-based system, building a sustainable commerce-driven digital infrastructure.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Liquidity & Listing Ecosystem Rewards Development &

Security Treasury

Learn More GFO(GoodFundOne)

Website: https://www.gfo.it.com/

X:https://x.com/GoodFundOne

Telegram: https://t.me/GoodFundOne

Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g5RLHOlhSx9lRtMDCJQT_yr5EGTeTECS/view

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302289

Source: LBank