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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 06:10 Uhr
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Pharmacy automation interoperability: Deenova to deliver an integrated medication management platform at Policlinico di Milano

MILAN, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deenova announces the launch of activities for the implementation of a new integrated system for the automation and traceability of medication management at Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico di Milano. The project will be delivered by the Temporary Consortium of Companies led by Deenova, with the participation of Becton Dickinson Italia and GPI.

The project confirms Deenova's long-standing position as a pioneer of interoperability in hospital pharmacy medication management. Since its inception, Deenova has promoted an approach in which automation, software, traceability and clinical workflows operate as one connected ecosystem rather than as isolated technologies. The cornerstone of the project is the integration of the various application components in place at Policlinico di Milano.

The project's technology architecture combines BD's BD Rowa Vmax 160 for high-density storage in the central pharmacy, GPI/Riedl's Ward Phasys for controlled medication management in departmental areas, and Deenova's ALL-IN-1 Meds secure cabinets for decentralized storage and controlled access to medication packs at ward level. These latter systems are governed by a middleware environment based on ORBIT, Deenova's proprietary software, designed to strengthen traceability, ensure operational continuity, and enhance patient safety throughout the entire medication pathway.

The result is a resilient hospital pharmacy environment in which central pharmacy automation, secured cabinets, ward-level medication control and digital integration converge within a single coherent architecture for medication management and traceability.

Commenting on the award, Giorgio Pavesi, CEO of Deenova, said:

"This award reinforces a conviction Deenova has held since the beginning: interoperability is not an accessory to hospital pharmacy automation, it is its true enabling architecture. Only when technologies, data and workflows are connected can automation deliver its full value in safety, efficiency and scalability."

About Deenova
Since 2004, Deenova has been a leading provider of mechatronics, automation and interoperability solutions for closed-loop medication management and medical device traceability. Through integrated software and automated systems, Deenova helps healthcare facilities manage medications and medical devices, support therapy preparation and administration workflows, and build safer, smarter and more resilient hospital pharmacy operations. For more Information: www.deenova.com

Contact:
Christophe Jaffuel
CCO
+39 0523 785331


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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