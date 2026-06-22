Neko Health Announces Advancements to its Health Scan Experience, Fueling the Future of Proactive Healthcare

New body composition and wearables integration deepen the Neko Health Scan - the lateststep in a program of continuous innovation and global expansion.

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neko Health , the health technology company redefining how people understand and act on their health, today announced its most significant advancements so far to the Neko Health Scan: body composition and wearables integration. In a single hour, members now see what's happening beneath the surface - and between visits, a fuller picture of how they've actually been living day-to-day. Neko's proprietary technology, clinical expertise and real health data come together to give members a complete picture of where they stand, and what to do about it.

"Our latest advancements are more than new features - they're a clear signal of what's next forNeko Health," said Neko Health Founder and CEO Hjalmar Nilsonne. "These features reflect something fundamental about how we operate: we are never finished. Every scan should bemore valuable than the last; every visit should tell members something they couldn't have known otherwise, and every year should bring capabilities that weren't possible the year before.We are redesigning the system from the ground up."

Starting to roll out today, every Neko Health Scan will include body composition. Data captured by Neko's proprietary imaging device is now used to provide measures of visceral fat and body fat percentage. Visceral fat, the fat stored around the organs that drives metabolic disease, insulin resistance, and fatty liver disease - is invisible to BMI and missed entirely by standard health checks. Neko Health now provides a measure of them without X-ray radiation to inform a conversation with a Neko clinician about each members' metabolic health. Members with upcoming scan bookings can now also download the Neko Health App on iOS and connect to Apple Health to bring wearables data - steps, sleep, heart rate variability and more - directly into their scan experience. This gives Neko Health clinicians the context to offer more targeted, personalized guidance. On repeat visits, wearables data helps explain year-on-year changes, so clinicians can act on the cause, not just the metric.

"Body composition is one of the most impactful additions we could make to the Neko HealthScan, giving our clinicians access to metabolic data that will help provide insight into a healthmetric that most people haven't had access to and has long been invisible to standard checks,"said Neko Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunita Mishra. "Visceral fat in particular is a strong predictor of metabolic disease, cardiovascular risk, and type 2 diabetes - yet most people haveno idea what their levels are. Pair that with a year of wearables data showing how someone hasactually been living, and you move from data points to a genuine story. That is where the realopportunity for early intervention lies."

Neko Health builds technology in-house, including hardware, software, and consumer experience. This vertical integration is not incidental; it is the foundation that allows Neko Health to control the experience from start to finish, to move faster and to improve continuously.

In Stockholm, Neko Health is rolling out the next generation of scan technology - capturing greater volume and higher fidelity of health data across skin, heart, and circulation - alongside design evolutions to the scan room that will guide members through their visit with greater clarity and personalization. Body composition, wearables integration, and next-generation technology are the first steps toward something bigger.

The Neko Health App is available today by searching "Neko Health" in the App store. To learn more, visit NekoHealth.com .

Supporting imagery can be accessed here.

About Neko Health

Neko Health is a health technology company that opened its first clinic in Stockholm in 2023, founded by Daniel Ek and Hjalmar Nilsonne. Neko Health designs and engineers its own hardware, software, and clinical protocols in-house, powering a one-hour full-body Neko Health Scan delivered across clinics in Stockholm, London, Manchester and Birmingham. Neko Health is expanding to the United States in 2026.

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