Researchers from China's Chongqing University and industrial conglomerate PowerChina have developed a cable-supported photovoltaic structure (CSPS) designed for deployment in solar projects planned on complex and challenging terrain. The system is intended to overcome the limitations of conventional ground-mounted PV structures, particularly in regions where uneven topography, large spans, and difficult construction conditions make traditional support systems inefficient or impractical. "Mainstream CSPSs in PV plants include single-layer cable systems, space cable systems, and cable-truss systems," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...