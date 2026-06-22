According to data collected by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in its OECD MAGIC Database of Industrial Subsidies, China has subsidized its solar power-related manufacturing industries by $17.4 billion from 2010 through 2024. In contrast to China's huge investment, OECD countries - 38 member states primarily located in Europe and the Americas, including the U.S. - have subsidized their manufacturers by just $3.9 billion over the same period. During this window, the price of electricity generated by solar panels has fallen from nearly $0.40/kWh to under $0.04/kWh ...

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