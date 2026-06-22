At SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, energy storage was no longer positioned as a supporting segment of solar. It emerged as a central theme in its own right. This was evident in exhibition halls, where battery cells, DC blocks, PCS platforms, EMS systems and integrated storage solutions attracted significant attention. It was also reflected in the industry language. Companies increasingly described storage not as a mandatory add-on to PV projects, but in terms of duration, grid-forming capability, data center applications, system architecture and lifecycle value. The shift points to a broader transition: ...

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