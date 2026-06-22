China's photovoltaic market has shown tentative signs of stabilization over the past month, following an extended period of sharp price declines across the supply chain. The China Mono Premium - OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production - remained unchanged for a fourth consecutive week at CNY 34.071 ($5)/kg, or CNY 0.072/W. Before this stabilization, the benchmark had declined continuously for several weeks beginning in late February, falling by more than 33% from end-February levels. Prices for non-China polysilicon (left axis) have stabilized since April ...

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