Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Intercepts from Step-Out Drilling at Clontibret

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22

22 June 2026

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

INTERCEPTS FROM STEP-OUT DRILLING ON EASTERN ZONE AT CLONTIBRET INCREASE CONFIDENCE IN CONTINUITY TOWARDS CORCASKEA

Highlights

Increased continuity interpreted from Eastern Zone lodes towards Corcaskea

4.8 metres at 1.3 g/t Au, including 0.9m @ 3.1 g/t Au

1.0 metre at 2.7 g/t Au

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to announce assay results from drillhole CGC-25-005 at Clontibret. Drillhole CGC-25-005 represents a step-out to the north on the Eastern Zone lodes and is interpreted to demonstrate increased confidence in the continuity between the Clontibret deposit and the Corcaskea area.

The significance of CGC-25-005 lies in its location and extends drilling into the area between the Clontibret resource and the Corcaskea target, where trenching and surface sampling have returned significant gold values. Historic drillhole CL84-1 is located c.150m to the south of CGC-25-005 and both drillholes intersected many of the same interpreted Eastern Zone lodes indicating confidence in correlation and continuity. Furthermore, four of the lode zones intercepted in CGC-25-005 are stronger and wider than in CL84-1.

Overall, the new data confirms the continuity of the Eastern Zone of the mineralised system northwards towards Corcaskea and provides additional support for the Company's interpretation of persistent gold-bearing lodes extending northwards.

John Sherman, Chairman of Conroy Gold, commented:

"These results demonstrate further continuity of the Eastern Zone of the mineralised system at Clontibret towards the Corcaskea area where trenching previously presented results of 16.5m at 6.5g/t gold. The successful intersection of multiple mineralised lodes approximately 150 metres north of previous drilling, together with stronger grade and thickness values in several zones, is encouraging and provides further evidence of the scale and persistence of the gold system as we continue to evaluate the potential linkage between Clontibret resource area and Corcaskea."

Drill Hole CGC-25-005 Assay Results

Drill hole CGC-25-005 intersected nine gold zones/lodes.

CGC-25-005 Intersections

2.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 13.5m

4.8m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 35.2.5m (inc. 0.9m @ 3.1 g/t Au)

0.9m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 74.0m

0.5m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 186.5m

1.0m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 204.0m

1.0m @ 2.7 g/t Au from 214.5m

1.0m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 347.0m

1.0m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 360.0m

5.0m @ 0.3 g/t Au from 389.0m

(Only intercepts of 0.2 g/t Au or greater over 1.0m are presented). The hole was drilled to a depth of 426.6m on an azimuth of 090 degrees at an inclination of -60 degrees. All samples were analysed by ALS Loughrea (OMAC Laboratories Ltd.) using Au-ICP21 (Au by fire assay and ICP-AES 30g sample).

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects .

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.95km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit.

The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined JORC (2012) 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions.

The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events occurred within the license area.

There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

Technical Glossary

Au Gold Fire Assay An assay procedure involving heating the sample in a furnace to ensure complete extraction of all the contained precious metal g/t Grams per metric tonne ICP Inductively coupled plasma ICP-AES Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel:+353-1-479-6180 John Sherman, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel:+44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Hybridan LLP (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Lothbury Financial Services Tel:+44-20-3764-2341 Tel:+44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel:+353-1-660-9377 Don Hall