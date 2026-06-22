Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.): Brook Auto Catch Light Introduces New Fashion White Edition

Bring New Brook Auto Catch Light - Fashion White Edition Introducing New Fashion White Edition of Brook Auto Catch Light Brook Auto Catch Light - New Fashion White Edition

Designed for Everyday Life

Inspired by modern smart accessories, Fashion White blends seamlessly into daily routines, whether you're commuting, traveling, working remotely, or enjoying a coffee break.

Small Size. Big Adventure.

Measuring just 32×32 mm and weighing approximately 10 grams, Auto Catch Light is about the size of an AirTag, making it easy to carry anywhere. Easy to Carry/Easy to Bring it with you

1. User-Friendly/Intuitive Controls

Simple to use- Designed to elevate your gaming experience, intuitive controls that help you accomplish your daily tasks.

2. Alternation Charging options

Charging by phone Type-C port can avoid the unexpected no power when adventure comes.

Made for Shared Adventures

Whether exploring with friends, family, or fellow Trainers, Fashion White fits naturally into every Pokémon GO journey.

Dual-Account Convenience

The device supports two Pokémon GO accounts simultaneously while automatically catching Pokémon and spinning PokéStops.

USB Type-C Charging

Convenient Type-C charging and intuitive LED indicators help keep Trainers focused on the adventure.

More Than a Device

Fashion White is designed to become part of your everyday carry, combining convenience, style, and performance.

To be a lifestyle accessories with convenience, elegance and functionality.

Key Features

New Fashion White color

Over 60,000 units sold worldwide

Ultra-compact 32×32 mm design

Lightweight 10g

Dual-account connectivity

Automatic Pokémon catching

Automatic PokéStop spinning

USB Type-C charging

Hands-free gameplay

Learn more: https://brook.gg/4btmT8g

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brook-auto-catch-light-introduces-new-fashion-white-edition-302806136.html