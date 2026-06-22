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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.): Brook Auto Catch Light Introduces New Fashion White Edition

  1. Bring New Brook Auto Catch Light - Fashion White Edition
  2. Introducing New Fashion White Edition of Brook Auto Catch Light
  3. Brook Auto Catch Light - New Fashion White Edition

Designed for Everyday Life

Inspired by modern smart accessories, Fashion White blends seamlessly into daily routines, whether you're commuting, traveling, working remotely, or enjoying a coffee break.

Small Size. Big Adventure.

Measuring just 32×32 mm and weighing approximately 10 grams, Auto Catch Light is about the size of an AirTag, making it easy to carry anywhere. Easy to Carry/Easy to Bring it with you

1. User-Friendly/Intuitive Controls

Simple to use- Designed to elevate your gaming experience, intuitive controls that help you accomplish your daily tasks.

2. Alternation Charging options

Charging by phone Type-C port can avoid the unexpected no power when adventure comes.

Made for Shared Adventures

Whether exploring with friends, family, or fellow Trainers, Fashion White fits naturally into every Pokémon GO journey.

Dual-Account Convenience

The device supports two Pokémon GO accounts simultaneously while automatically catching Pokémon and spinning PokéStops.

USB Type-C Charging

Convenient Type-C charging and intuitive LED indicators help keep Trainers focused on the adventure.

More Than a Device

Fashion White is designed to become part of your everyday carry, combining convenience, style, and performance.

To be a lifestyle accessories with convenience, elegance and functionality.

Key Features

  • New Fashion White color
  • Over 60,000 units sold worldwide
  • Ultra-compact 32×32 mm design
  • Lightweight 10g
  • Dual-account connectivity
  • Automatic Pokémon catching
  • Automatic PokéStop spinning
  • USB Type-C charging
  • Hands-free gameplay

Learn more: https://brook.gg/4btmT8g

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brook-auto-catch-light-introduces-new-fashion-white-edition-302806136.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.