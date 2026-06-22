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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 08:48 Uhr
107 Leser
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Liven AS - Acquisition of a new development property in Berlin, Germany

Liven AS group's (Liven) wholly owned subsidiary Liven R101 GmbH has entered into a notarised agreement to acquire a property in Germany, in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district of Berlin (Westend), at Reichstraße 101.

The monetary value of the transaction is EUR 1.2 million, while the estimated total investment volume of the project is approximately EUR 8 million. Under the notarial agreement, the property will transfer to Liven following the division of the plot. To this end, a process to divide the existing plot in two has been initiated: the street-side plot with the existing front building will remain in the seller's ownership, while Liven R101 GmbH will acquire the courtyard-side plot. Completion of the acquisition depends on the duration of the division process, estimated at 6-8 months. A six-storey residential building is planned. In total, approximately 20 new homes are planned, with a planned sellable area of approximately 1,250 m². Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2027, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2029.

The property is located in an area where the supply of new development projects is limited, which supports the development's attractiveness in the local market. The scale of the development is similar to Liven's earlier Berlin project, Wohngarten, allowing the company to apply its previous experience and improve the efficiency of the development's execution.

The planned homes will be located in a quiet area and will be functional, energy-efficient and arranged around a secure inner courtyard, and are planned to comply with the KfW40 standard and Liven's green financing terms.

"The acquisition of the Reichstraße 101 property is Liven's third step in the Berlin market. We intend to deliver R101 in line with Liven's usual profitability target and support the achievement of Liven's target of return on equity exceeding 20%," commented Andero Laur, Chairman of the Management Board of Liven. "Following the investment, the Berlin market will still account for a marginal share of Liven's development portfolio, and the project will not have a significant impact on the group's financial results for 2026-2028. The project will support Liven's results in 2029 and 2030, help increase the share of foreign markets, and enable the recently raised capital to be put to efficient use."

Mait Suursaar
Liven AS Financial Controller
E-mail: mait.suursaar@liven.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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