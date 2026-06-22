Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech Lithium Expands Made-in-Ontario Lithium Supply Chain with Strategic Acquisition of Victory Project

High-grade spodumene occurrences strategically located near Trans-Canada Highway, CPKC rail, and power infrastructure adds potential feedstock opportunity for Rock Tech's Ontario mine-to-converter platform, linking Northwestern Ontario resources with the proposed Red Rock Converter.

Rock Tech Lithium has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Victory Project, a 9,875-hectare lithium exploration property in Northwestern Ontario from Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources Ltd.

The Victory Project hosts two known spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatite occurrences at surface, with selective grab samples returning up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty pegmatite.

The two known spodumene-bearing occurrences are located approximately 6 km apart, defining a broad linear area of exploration interest.

The Property benefits from proximity to key infrastructure, including the Trans-Canada Highway, rail access, electrical transmission infrastructure and a natural gas pipeline, supporting exploration activities and, if warranted by future exploration results and technical studies, potential future development opportunities.

The Victory Project represents an early step in Rock Tech's regional consolidation strategy, aimed at building a broader Ontario lithium supply chain to support future economic prosperity and continued sovereignty, anchored by Georgia Lake and connected to the proposed Red Rock Converter.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated June 17, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort") to acquire a 100% interest in the Victory Project (the "Victory Project", the "Project" or the "Property"), a 9,875-hectare lithium exploration property located approximately 45 km east of Kenora in Northwestern Ontario. If exploration is successful and subject to further technical evaluation, the Victory Project could represent a potential future source of lithium-bearing minerals for Rock Tech's planned made-in-Ontario lithium supply chain, supporting the province's EV and battery ecosystem and its emerging advanced manufacturing and defence sectors.

Victory complements the Company's Georgia Lake Project and proposed Red Rock Converter by adding an additional exploration-stage lithium property to the Company's Ontario asset portfolio. The Property hosts two known spodumene-bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite occurrences at surface and is located near the Trans-Canada Highway and nearby CPKC rail access. Rock Tech believes the Property provides prospective exploration opportunities and, if successfully advanced, could represent a potential future source of spodumene feedstock for the Company's broader Ontario mine-to-converter strategy, subject to successful exploration and further technical evaluation.

Developing domestic sources of lithium feedstock is increasingly important as Ontario, Canada and allied economies seek to build secure, domestic critical minerals supply chains. By combining exploration and development opportunities with downstream conversion capacity, Rock Tech aims to help reduce dependence on overseas processing while supporting the growth of a secure North American lithium supply chain serving the EV and battery ecosystem and helping supply critical materials required by emerging advanced manufacturing and defence sectors.

Exploration Potential in an Infrastructure-Proximal Setting

The Victory Project hosts two known spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurrences: the Last Resort pegmatite and the Bounty pegmatite. These occurrences contain observed spodumene-bearing pegmatite mineralization at surface and provide multiple targets for future exploration.

The Last Resort pegmatite is the Company's initial priority target. Selective grab sampling from the occurrence has returned values of up to 5.11% Li2O. The occurrence has been mapped at surface over approximately 200 metres of strike length and up to approximately 30 metres in width. The occurrence has not been drill-tested, and the extent of mineralization beyond the currently mapped exposure, including its depth extent, grade continuity and overall geometry, has not been established. Additional exploration, including drilling, will be required to evaluate the extent, continuity and significance of the observed mineralization.

The Bounty pegmatite, located approximately 6 km from the Last Resort pegmatite, has been mapped at surface over approximately 375 metres of strike length and up to approximately 60 metres in width. Spodumene-bearing samples from the Bounty occurrence have returned values of up to 3.48% Li2O. The occurrence has not been drill-tested, and its depth extent, grade continuity and overall geometry have not been established.

The approximately 6 km linear area between the two known spodumene-bearing occurrences remains largely unexplored and will be evaluated through future exploration programs. Rock Tech intends to evaluate this corridor through staged fieldwork, including prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and, subject to results, targeted drilling. While mineralized continuity between the Last Resort and Bounty occurrences has not been established, the corridor represents a logical focus for future exploration.

Strategic Fit Within Rock Tech's Ontario Lithium Platform

Rock Tech's Ontario strategy is anchored by the Georgia Lake Project and the proposed Red Rock Converter. The addition of the Project provides the Company with additional exposure to lithium exploration opportunities in Northwestern Ontario and complements its existing asset base in the province.

The Georgia Lake Project and the Victory Project are separate mineral properties. Information, mineralization, mineral resources, mineral reserves and exploration results relating to the Georgia Lake Project are not necessarily indicative of mineralization, exploration potential or future results at the Victory Project.

Victory fits within Rock Tech's broader strategy of building a regional lithium platform around infrastructure-proximal assets that can be integrated into Ontario's existing transportation network. Similar to Georgia Lake, the Victory Project benefits from proximity to established road and rail infrastructure, including the Trans-Canada Highway and nearby CPKC rail access. These characteristics are important to Rock Tech's development approach, which is focused on identifying assets that can be evaluated through staged exploration programs and, if warranted by future exploration results and technical studies, considered for further advancement.

The Project is located approximately five hours by road from Rock Tech's proposed Red Rock Converter, creating a geographic connection within the Company's Ontario mine-to-converter strategy. If future exploration is successful and subsequent technical studies support further advancement of the Project, Victory may provide Rock Tech with additional optionality around future spodumene feedstock supply. Potential development and processing alternatives, including off-site processing, integration with existing or future regional infrastructure, or other project-specific pathways, would be evaluated only after additional exploration, technical studies and metallurgical testwork.

The acquisition of Victory reflects Rock Tech's disciplined approach to building a regional lithium platform in Northwestern Ontario. By securing prospective lithium assets located near existing infrastructure and within reach of the proposed Red Rock Converter, the Company continues to strengthen the foundations of a made-in-Ontario critical minerals supply chain capable of supporting future battery and advanced manufacturing industries.

"The Victory Project is a natural fit within our strategy of building a made-in-Ontario lithium supply chain," said Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO of Rock Tech. "Ontario has the resources, infrastructure and existing industrial base to become a leader in battery materials, including for the EV, advanced manufacturing and defence sectors. This strategic acquisition gives Rock Tech exposure to a prospective spodumene-bearing property with strong infrastructure attributes, while the option structure allows us to test the project through staged exploration before committing the majority of the acquisition consideration."

Transaction Terms

Under the Option Agreement, Rock Tech may acquire a 100% interest in the Victory Project by making aggregate payments of CAD $600,000 in cash and issuing CAD $400,000 in Rock Tech common shares over a 24-month period. The payments are staged, with CAD $150,000 in cash and CAD $100,000 in shares payable on signing, and the balance payable in two additional tranches on the 12-month and 24-month anniversaries of the Option Agreement.

The vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Victory Project. Rock Tech will have the right to purchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty for CAD $1.0 million at any time prior to a construction decision.

Additional milestone payments will become payable only upon the publication of future NI 43-101 (defined below) compliant mineral resource estimates, if any, on the Victory Project, including CAD $500,000 upon publication of a maiden mineral resource estimate of at least 10 million tonnes grading at least 1.0% Li2O, CAD $1.0 million upon publication of a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate exceeding 25 million tonnes grading at least 1.0% Li2O, and CAD $1.5 million upon publication of a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate exceeding 50 million tonnes grading at least 1.0% Li2O. The foregoing resource thresholds are contractual payment milestones only and do not constitute estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves on the Victory Project.

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any common shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement will be subject to applicable securities law resale restrictions and any hold periods required by the TSX Venture Exchange. The transaction is an arm's-length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.

"We have always believed the Victory Project is prospective for additional exploration, and the surface geology has consistently supported that view," said Jace Angell, President of Last Resort. "Rock Tech brings an established presence in Ontario and a clear strategy for building an integrated lithium business in the province. We are pleased to see the project move into its next phase."

"Rock Tech's Ontario strategy makes it a strong technical and strategic partner for the Victory Project," said Jason Leblanc, President of Bounty Gold. "The Property is still at an early exploration stage, but the known spodumene-bearing occurrences, infrastructure setting and regional context support a systematic exploration program. We look forward to seeing the results of Rock Tech's planned work program."

Supporting Rock Tech's Ontario Investment Strategy

The Victory Project reflects Rock Tech's continued commitment to investing in Ontario's critical minerals sector. Together with the Georgia Lake Project and the proposed Red Rock Converter, the Victory Project strengthens the Company's Ontario asset base and expands its portfolio of prospective lithium exploration properties.

Rock Tech intends to advance the Victory Project through a staged exploration program focused on validating known spodumene-bearing occurrences, testing extensions along strike and evaluating the underexplored corridor between the Last Resort and Bounty occurrences.

The Victory Project is an early-stage exploration property. While spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been identified at surface, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and there can be no assurance that further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource or that the Project will ultimately prove to be economically viable.

Technical Disclosure

Certain technical information contained in this news release is derived from historical exploration work completed by previous property owners and operators. While Rock Tech has reviewed available historical records, the Company has not independently verified all historical exploration information and readers should not place undue reliance on historical exploration results pending completion of additional verification work. The historical exploration information referenced in this news release should not be interpreted as a mineral resource estimate or mineral reserve estimate. Additional exploration activities, including field verification, confirmatory sampling and drilling, will be required to verify historical results and evaluate the extent, continuity and significance of the reported mineralization.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Andrews, P.Eng., a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The sample results disclosed in this news release are from selective grab samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the Victory Project. Grab samples are inherently selective in nature and should not be relied upon as representative of average grade, thickness or continuity of mineralization. Rock Tech has reviewed available historical reports, sampling records and assay information provided by the vendors; however, the Company has not completed independent field verification, confirmatory sampling or twinning of historical results. The Company has not independently verified all historical or vendor-generated assay results and therefore readers should not place undue reliance on such information until additional verification work has been completed. The qualified person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify all such historical exploration information.

The Victory Project does not currently host a mineral resource estimate or mineral reserve estimate.

The potential processing pathways discussed in this news release are conceptual in nature. No metallurgical testwork, mining study, preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed on the Victory Project by Rock Tech to support any such processing or development alternative, and there can be no assurance that any such alternative will prove technically or economically viable.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium - supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Red Rock, Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which is expected to contribute to a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the completion of the acquisition of the Victory Project and satisfaction of applicable closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's plans and objectives for the Victory Project; the potential existence, extent, continuity, grade and characteristics of mineralization on the Property; the Company's planned exploration activities, including prospecting, mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling; the potential delineation of mineral resources on the Property; the potential for the Victory Project to provide future spodumene feedstock opportunities; the potential integration of the Victory Project into the Company's broader Ontario lithium strategy; the advancement of the Company's Ontario mine-to-converter platform, including the Georgia Lake Project and the proposed Red Rock Converter; the development of domestic and North American critical minerals supply chains; and the timing, scope and results of future technical studies, environmental reviews, permitting processes and development activities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the conditions to completion of the transaction will be satisfied on the anticipated timeline or at all; that historical exploration information and geological interpretations provide a reasonable basis for future exploration activities; that future exploration programs will be completed as planned and yield results consistent with management's expectations; that future exploration programs will successfully evaluate the extent and continuity of mineralization identified at surface; that required permits, approvals and authorizations will be obtained in a timely manner; that contractors, suppliers, personnel and equipment will be available on reasonable terms; that financing will be available as required; and that market conditions, including lithium prices and demand for battery materials, will remain supportive of exploration and development activities.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: the risk that the transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms or at all; the risk that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance or other approvals may not be obtained; the risk that exploration activities do not confirm historical results, geological interpretations or exploration concepts; the risk that mineralization identified at surface does not continue at depth or along strike; the risk that future exploration fails to delineate mineral resources; uncertainties relating to geological continuity, grade distribution and mineral resource estimation; risks relating to drilling, sampling and exploration activities; permitting, regulatory, environmental and Indigenous consultation risks; risks relating to financing, cost inflation, supply chain constraints, contractor performance and availability of labour; fluctuations in lithium prices and market demand; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.