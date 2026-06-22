Many long-standing players in the German renewable energy sector see echoes of past policy disputes in the current debate on energy policy, which includes calls to abolish feed-in tariffs and introduce a so-called redispatch reserve. Back in 2013, then Federal Environment Minister Peter Altmaier triggered heated discussions with his proposed "electricity price brake," after which framework conditions for renewable energy expansion deteriorated significantly. "Things are different this time," says Markus Elsässer, Managing Director of Solar Promotion, co-organizer of The smarter E Europe. Through ...

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