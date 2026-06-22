An all-new compact binder jetting platform that delivers the quality and repeatability of ExOne's premium S-Max line at the Company's lowest-ever price for industrial sand 3D printing.

ExOne, the global leader in binder jet 3D printing of sand and ceramics, today launched the S-Print Pro, a compact industrial sand 3D printer that brings production-grade binder jetting to small and mid-sized foundries, pattern makers, and print service providers.

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ExOne launched the S-Print Pro, a compact industrial sand 3D printer that brings production-grade binder jetting to small and mid-sized foundries, pattern makers, and print service providers.

Built to run in under 12 m² of floor space, it pairs the accuracy and repeatability of ExOne's proven S-Max platform with the low investment and operating costs that smaller shops need to adopt additive manufacturing.

The S-Print Pro is designed for smaller foundries and pattern shops that compete primarily on cost and flexibility. Their work focuses on low-volume casting and contract manufacturing, spare-part production, custom components, and niche alloys or regional supply chains often with limited automation and digitization.

The S-Print Pro delivers the proven part quality and repeatability of ExOne's premium S-Max Pro the world's most installed sand 3D printer in an affordable, easy-to-run platform with a smaller footprint.

"The S-Print Pro is the product foundries have been asking us for: quality industrial sand printing in a system that's affordable to acquire, install, and run. Since the ExOne and voxeljet merger, our teams have been focused on combining the best engineering, application knowledge, and customer insight to solve this real production challenge. This launch reflects that work and our commitment to making industrial binder jetting more accessible to foundries worldwide."

Eric Bader, CEO, ExOne Global Holdings

The S-Print Pro offers several productivity and convenience features, including a new CoreBoost printhead generation available at 400 dpi resolution, with the new option of StepX in-situ surface-smoothing that reduces the stair-stepping effect during printing. User-replaceable printhead modules keep maintenance simple, while service-friendly construction, easy recoater maintenance, and a two-canister change system keep downtime to a minimum. An exclusively developed feature allows the same printhead to be operated in different module configurations, giving operators the flexibility to prioritize enhanced print performance or reduced operating costs depending on whether print speed is a critical factor. Operation remains intuitive thanks to the proven S-Max family user interface.

"Most of the world's foundries are small operations, many with fewer than 100 employees. They are the backbone of the manufacturing industry, yet industrial binder jetting has rarely been built for their scale or budget. We aim to close that gap with the new S-Print Pro."

Aldo Randazzo, Director Application Management ODP Administration, ExOne

Built for Foundry-Floor Productivity

Despite its compact size, the S-Print Pro is built for productivity in single-shift operation, with a usable build volume that suits small to mid-sized part volumes. It processes furan binder with silica sand, with the option of CeraBeads or silicon carbide, and integrates into existing workflows.

S-Print Pro at a glance

Build volume: 1,200 750 500 mm (W D H)

Layer thickness: 0.10-1.00 mm (standard 0.28 mm)

Build speed: a full job box in less than one shift

Footprint: under 12 m²

Printhead: CoreBoost generation, available in two configurations at 400 dpi resolution

Materials: furan binder with silica sand; optional CeraBeads or silicon carbide

Dimensions weight: 5,250 2,255 3,100 mm 4,000 kg

Customized ROI and total-cost-of-ownership assessments available through ExOne representatives

S-Print Pro deliveries will begin in the second half of 2026, starting with selected beta partners and the earliest reserved production slots.

Foundries looking to secure an early machine should reserve their slot now contact ExOne (sales@exone.com) or your local ExOne representative for a demo, a reservation, and a customized total-cost-of-ownership calculation.

S-Max is a registered trademark of ExOne. S-Print Pro, CoreBoost, and StepX are trademarks of ExOne.

About ExOne

ExOne is a pioneer in binder jet additive manufacturing and a global provider of industrial solutions for tooling-free production and digital casting. The Company delivers industrial binder jet systems, application expertise, and on-demand production services that enable manufacturers to produce complex molds, cores, and functional components directly from digital designs. By combining high-throughput additive manufacturing with data-driven workflows, ExOne helps manufacturers reduce reliance on traditional tooling, accelerate product development, and implement more flexible, distributed production. Its technologies process materials such as sand, ceramics, polymers, and engineered powders, and support applications across the automotive, aerospace, engineering, and energy industries.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Tobias King

press@exone.com